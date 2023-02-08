Read full article on original website
Related
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
LOOK! 4 Photos That Prove No State Does Pizza Like Illinois
There's no need to brag, it's a fact. Illinois pizza is the best pizza. These 4 joints had a little more to prove than just being from the best pizza state in the country. Illinois is the pizza capital of the United States. I don't know if that statement is...
Illinois’ Favorite Pizza Topping Ranked #2 Most Popular In America
If you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for the Super Bowl, what kind of toppings do you like? If you say pineapple, I won't judge you. My family doesn't care about sports, especially football. If we do watch the big game, it's always just for the commercials, Super Bowl Halftime...
Here’s Why You Should Pop The Big Question At An Illinois Cracker Barrel
If you're thinking about popping the big question to your partner for Valentine's Day, consider doing it at an Illinois Cracker Barrel. I'm not married and definitely not planning on getting engaged any time soon. Since I'm a hopeless romantic I would love to be married by 30, but from...
Illinois Welcomes Very First Combo Dispensary, Bar, And Bakery
It's a dream come true for many residents, one-stop shopping for cannabis, alcohol, and food. There are many things in the state of Illinois that residents enjoy but I will put these three right at the top. Cannabis: Just look at the sales numbers since recreational marijuana was made legal.
Yikes! Lack of Sauce Causes Woman To Go Berserk At Illinois Pizza Joint
"Karen" has become synonymous with entitled and demanding behavior, and if you're a "Karen" in public, you might want to think twice before causing a scene because more and more people with this characteristic are learning the hard way. People aren't getting the point of not being a d-bag and they really should take notice. Why, do you ask? Here's another primo example.
4th Best Restaurant in America, Found in Illinois Says Yelp. Bon Appétit!
Illinois sure is a great state to get your grub on! Whether it's desserts, pizza, or just about anything really...Illinois likes to cook and LOVES to eat. There's one restaurant in Illinois that can claim TOP FIVE, in the entire country...Say whaaaat?? YELP. Using this guide found on YELP I'd...
Illinois’ Top Super Bowl Snacks are THE BEST
Are you warming up for the game on Sunday? No, I know you're not playing, I mean are you warming up your stomach, to eat!. Sure, there's a holiday totally devoted to eating, in November and obviously we're thankful for it... but there's another 'holiday,' in February that is packed with just about the same amount of delicious fun.
Recall: 5 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products, Sold In Illinois
For a few months last year, it seemed as though we were getting new product recall notices every single week. From vegetables to meats, cheeses to soft drinks, and everywhere in between, we spent a lot of time in 2022 warning you about products that should be avoided. It's been...
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
Forget Feelings, Catch (Coffee) Flights at Illinois Hot Spot This February
February may be the month for falling in love, but you can fall in coffee instead. Flights. It's a word usually associated with traveling on a airplane, but it also comes in handy when you're ordering a drink and you can't pick just one. I think wine flights were the...
When Do Shamrock Shakes Return To Illinois McDonald’s Menus?
After waiting an entire year for the Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald's menus across Illinois, the official date has been revealed. In all my 25 years being on this Earth, I haven't gone a single year without ordering a Shamrock Shake from McDonald's. Some people say it's too minty,...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS
If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Could Wisconsin be the Next Thriving State for Singles?
Singles are thriving in Wisconsin, especially those of a certain age. You and I both know... Valentine's Day is right around the corner and that means there's a lot of talk about dating, and just as much talk about singles, really. So where is the best place to be a...
Customs Agents Seize $686K Worth Of Bootleg Products In Illinois
Airport security at O'Hare Airport in Illinois made a huge bust of $686,000 worth of illegal goods. It's A Red Flag If Expensive Merchandise Is Selling Really Cheap. Have you noticed that with the internet, there's so much content to study and products to purchase it's hard to keep track of everything? What's fake? How can I tell if something is real? That goes with merchandise too. Remember the number one rule for buying stuff on the internet. If it's too good to be true, then it probably is.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0