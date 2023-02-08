ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

Yikes! Lack of Sauce Causes Woman To Go Berserk At Illinois Pizza Joint

"Karen" has become synonymous with entitled and demanding behavior, and if you're a "Karen" in public, you might want to think twice before causing a scene because more and more people with this characteristic are learning the hard way. People aren't getting the point of not being a d-bag and they really should take notice. Why, do you ask? Here's another primo example.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Top Super Bowl Snacks are THE BEST

Are you warming up for the game on Sunday? No, I know you're not playing, I mean are you warming up your stomach, to eat!. Sure, there's a holiday totally devoted to eating, in November and obviously we're thankful for it... but there's another 'holiday,' in February that is packed with just about the same amount of delicious fun.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The Easy Way To Pay Fees On Illinois Tollways Without I-PASS

If you're looking to avoid using I-PASS on Illinois Tollways, here's the easiest way to pay for your road fees. Do remember the old saying, "cash is king?" When high rollers traveled with a wad of dollars. Everyone used cash for everything. Those days are gone. We now live in a digital world. Many businesses, stadiums, restaurants, and more don't even take cash anymore. You have to pay with a card.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Customs Agents Seize $686K Worth Of Bootleg Products In Illinois

Airport security at O'Hare Airport in Illinois made a huge bust of $686,000 worth of illegal goods. It's A Red Flag If Expensive Merchandise Is Selling Really Cheap. Have you noticed that with the internet, there's so much content to study and products to purchase it's hard to keep track of everything? What's fake? How can I tell if something is real? That goes with merchandise too. Remember the number one rule for buying stuff on the internet. If it's too good to be true, then it probably is.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
