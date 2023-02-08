For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO