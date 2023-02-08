Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
wgnradio.com
The story behind Chicago’s iconic Home Run Inn Pizza
Celebrating National Pizza Day with the fascinating story of how a mom and pop tavern morphed into a frozen pizza behemoth. What started as an experiment to see whether a Little Village tavern’s patrons would like small squares of pizza instead of popcorn and pretzels turned into a nationwide frozen pizza company. With 750 employees at its Woodridge, Illinois, facility, Home Run Inn Pizza makes more than 100,000 pizzas a day! The company is still family-owned and still uses the original recipe and thin-crust, square-cut style. Marketing director Gina Bolger, great-granddaughter of co-founder Mary Grittani, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the fascinating origin story in the audio clip below. And wait till you hear how the tavern — now with nine locations, including the original — got its name.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
WGNtv.com
Courtesy Desk: Celebrating National Pizza Day!
CHICAGO – It was a celebration of one of America’s favorite foods on the WGN Morning News on Thursday. The hosts got into the spirit of National Pizza Day in a few ways during a few hours of the show, and that included Paul Konrad’s “Courtesy Desk” segment in the 8 a.m. hour.
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
2023 Chicago Music Festivals Roundup: Rock, Country and Jazz Concerts Among Those on Tap This Summer
When: July 13-16 Where: 1901 W. Madison St. When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) Where: Jackson Park. Genre: Punk Rock. When: September 15-17 Where: Douglas Park. Genre: EDM. When: June 10-11 Where:...
petapixel.com
Photographer Forced to Shut Down Her Wedding Business After Going Blind
A professional photographer was forced to give up her successful wedding business after being diagnosed with a rare eye disease that is causing her to go blind. Robyn Lindemann was an elite wedding photographer in Chicago at the top of her game when she received the devastating news that she has retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
After Update in Peter Salvino Drowning, What About Krzysztof Szubert? Here's What We Know
An update in one of two highly-publicized drownings in the Chicago area has left many questioning: what happened to Krzysztof Szubert?. Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman working in Chicago, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach on Dec. 7. He had been reported missing from a River North party and was the subject of a major search effort before his body was discovered.
In need of a Valentine's Day date? Take out a dog
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't have a date this Valentine's Day, a local pet shelter is offering some unconditional love.The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting a special Valentine's Day campaign.From February 12 to 18, you can take part in "Dog Date Out." Basically, you hang out with a dog for the day, and if it's a good match, the adoption fees are waived.They're also offering $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine's Day.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado
LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Iowa, Wisc. see snow from Thursday’s storm
Friday’s clear skies permit a clear view of the snow covered ground from Iowa into Wisconsin produced by Thursday’s storm system. It was tough going for travelers from far northwest Illinois in the Galena Territory and the area in and around Dubuque northeast to the Madison, WI area Thursday. As much as 9″ of snow fell in the hardest hit locations in that territory–and the clear skies Friday permit us revealing views of the the snow covered ground to Chicago’s north and west. You see the newly deposited snow on these GOES EAST weather satellite images.
Adopt-A-Pet: Pet Profile Rescue
Nikki Pirucki, Current Foster, PPR Creative Marketing Consultant, and Previous Adopter. Christopher Macsurak, Volunteer and Previous Adopter.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Comments / 0