Joseph Roth's 35 points leads Ellwood City to nail-biting win over Beaver Falls

By Rachael Kriger
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

ELLWOOD — Ellwood City head coach Scott Dibble smiled and looked over at his 6-foot-6 forward Joseph Roth.

“You know,” Dibble said, “I feel bad for him sometimes.”

There was no hiding the sweat and the beating-red face on Roth, who scored 35 points and muscled his way under the basket for Ellwood City in their tight 57-51 lead over Beaver Falls. Dibble said that his junior forward hit the ground more times than he could count, taking contact after contact.

“He got knocked around a lot today, and he stood tall,” Dibble said.

Whether the pun was intended or not, it’s the truth.

Roth towered over all his opponents. Usually against Beaver Falls, he would match up against 6-foot-4 senior forward Isaiah Aeschbacher. However, Aeschbacher wore a cast on his arm, indicating he wouldn’t suit up for the Tigers. Beaver Falls had to improvise, putting a combination of Jaren Brickner and Da’Sean Anderson on Roth.

Beaver Falls weren’t able to take the junior out of the game, though. Roth scored 35 points and was collecting offensive and defensive rebounds throughout the night. He wasn’t just putting in work underneath the basket either. When Beaver Falls started to press in the fourth quarter, Roth was able to help out his guards by handling the ball and making quick passes down the court.

“Honestly, he does so many things well. He handles the ball well with pressure,” Dibble said. “It gives our guards some relief. He can shoot it. He defends well, rebounds well. He makes us go. Everyone knows it, but regardless he still gets us 30 or 35 points. It’s a blessing to have him.”

Roth said after the game he knew it would be physical against Beaver Falls. It always is.

“I’m always ready to play. Sometimes it’s an easy game where I’m not falling, and other games are more physical,” Roth said. “Beaver Falls, it’s always going to be a physical game, and they always give me a tough time. They have great players, so I just needed to stay ready.”

Roth was a big proponent in Ellwood City’s win, scoring the first seven points of the game, giving the Wolverines an early unanswered scoring run. Entering halftime, Roth scored 15 of Ellwood City’s 25 points. However, the lead wasn’t large, with Beaver Falls putting up 14 points.

Out of the locker room at halftime, the second half was a different story.

Beaver Falls started to make a comeback, narrowing the lead inch by inch. The third quarter ended in Ellwood City’s favor, 44-29. However, in the fourth quarter, a mighty Beaver Falls comeback was on, led by senior Trey Singleton, junior Marshall Clerici and Brickner.

“They could have quit. They could have folded when we were 20 points down. But they dug down and started to fight,” Beaver Falls head coach Carliss Jeter said. “My point guard [Isaiah Sharp, who finished with 11 points] got into some foul trouble, so he needed to sit on the bench for a little. Other guys stepped up. Trey and Marshall knocked down some shots. We played good defense. We just fell a little bit short.”

Coming into the contest, Brickner said that the focus was all on Roth.

“We knew that was their main player, who they want to go to on every play,” Brickner said. “We wanted to contain him like we did last year, but we fell a little short of that.”

Dibble said that the last time the two sides met up, on Jan. 13, Ellwood City was without Roth. This time, it was Beaver Falls who didn’t have their “big man.” In January, Beaver Falls claimed victory, 62-32. This time, the result flipped, but the final score was much closer.

“It was a good, competitive game. It was one of those things we needed to get ready for the playoffs,” Dibble said. “They’re athletic, they’re quick and they can shoot it. We knew their big guy was out with an injury, but we knew it was going to be a tough game and close. Last time we played them, our guy was out on injury. So, it leveled the playing field. We let them back in there, though. They had some runs, and their press gave us some fits in the fourth quarter.”

Ellwood City didn’t just rely on one player, though. In fact, in the home stretch, it was Chris Smiley who, when at the foul line, converted 4-of-4 free-throw chances in the fourth quarter. Smiley said he walked up to the line with confidence.

“I knew I was going to make them,” Smiley said. “Coach drills me with free throws every single day.”

Despite the win, there is plenty to work on for Ellwood City, who improve to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the section. The Wolverines will take on Riverside on Friday for the regular-season finale on the road.

“We need to work on handling pressure,” Dibble explained. “Teams expose us late and we need to do a better job with our spacing and handling pressure. Overall, we executed well at half-court. Our zone defense did a great job. Our press was good, our traps were pretty good. Overall, I thought we played a relatively good game, aside from giving away silly turnovers in the fourth quarter. But we’re still a young team in certain areas… As they move on and grow as players, they’re going to be better moving on.”

Meanwhile, Beaver Falls sits at 10-8 overall and 8-4 in the section. Their section play is over, but they will tune up for the playoffs on Thursday with a contest, at home, against Summit Academy.

“I have a good, solid team — when they want to play,” Jeter said. “When they want to play, they can play with anyone… We’re going to keep fighting. And when the playoffs come, we’re going to be ready.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Joseph Roth's 35 points leads Ellwood City to nail-biting win over Beaver Falls

