What would the Big Game be without pizzas and wings?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– “One of the coolest spots to grub in the Hub City,” says Gerald Gruenig of this restaurant. Central Pizza and Bar will be featured on the Big Game Eats special along with Kartchner’s Specialty Meats and Favor Cuisine. Tonight at 6:30, The Big...
Kartchner’s redefining football finger foods
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
Lazy Caveman boudin to open its first location this spring in Broussard
When Justin Linzer and Julius Flugence’s boudin claimed the top spot in the People’s Choice portion of the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest in October, they figured the time was right. It was time to open a brick and mortar location. The two guys behind Lazy Caveman...
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
10 Mardi Gras events to do and see in Acadiana this weekend
(KLFY) — Carnival season in Acadiana is heating up this weekend. The first parades are starting to roll, and Mardi Gras celebrations are happening all over the area. Here are a few ideas to get you started for Mardi Gras fun this weekend. A more complete list of Carnival events can be found here.
Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend
Weather forecast for Friday, February 10th, 2023. Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend...
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
Saturday's Cajundome Classic has 6 games on the slate, including entertaining STM-New Iberia
The Cajundome Classic has six high school basketball games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. The nightcap between St. Thomas More and New Iberia will the headliner. The Cougars, who are 27-4 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA's Division I select unofficial power ratings, while the Yellow...
ARC of Acadiana Bead Drive
LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY)– Year-round, ARC of Acadiana has collection bins stationed at various locations throughout Acadiana for Mardi Gras beads. Up until March 3, the community is encouraged to donate any unwanted beads. With these beads, ARC of Acadiana gives jobs to the intellectually-disabled bagging and banding these beads for resale. There are donation and repurchase locations in Lafayette, Eunice, Opelousas, and New Iberia.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
Parents of Southside High hoping board approves new funds for football stadium
YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Parents at Southside High say they are hoping that the board approves new funds for a new football stadium. The school currently has a basketball court and a baseball field, but the school board has to make arrangements with other campuses to host football, soccer, track, and band competitions.
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Krewe of Rio Parade
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The King and Queen of the Rio Parade took a seat on the Passe Partout couch this morning. In the Krewe of Rio, the King and Queen are picked out of a hat. They are excited to represent their 700+ member crew and carry on the traditions of Mardi Gras.
Saturday night basketball at Maravich Center as LSU hosts Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team will be in action on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Texas A&M Aggies in a rematch of an early January tilt. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to the...
“The Galveston Diet” by Dr. Mary Claire Haver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Mary Claire Haver, author of “The Galveston Diet”, joined Passe Partout today to talk about the impact and origin of her book. The book outlines a three-pronged lifestyle change. The Galveston Diet is an anti-inflammatory nutrition program Dr. Haver developed as she was going through menopause. The diet is meant to lower inflammation and weight-gain associated with menopause and women’s aging.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LSU Gymnastics faces No. 5 Auburn for SEC showdown
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
