The corner of Capp and 18th streets will welcome a new bakery, perhaps as early as March, though the baker is not new to the Mission: Xan Devoss, founder and owner of Fox and Lion Bread, has been selling her signature purple barley and four-grain levain loaves at Mission Mercado Farmers Market for three years. She also supplies bread for Breakfast Little.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO