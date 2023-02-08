Open in App
Bridgeview, IL
WGN News

Man, 71, died after crashing into pool in Bridgeview, ID’d

By Marisa Rodriguez,

11 days ago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A 71-year-old man has died after experiencing a health episode and crashing into an empty pool in Bridgeview.

According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Commissoners Park, part of the Bridgeview Park District located at 81st Street and Beloit Avenue.

Police said the man lost control of his truck after having a health episode while returning from the hospital, and crashed into a pool. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Duane C. Smith of Bridgeview.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team (SMART) is responding to assist.

