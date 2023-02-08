ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Man says bullet pierced apartment window, hit him in head

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in an apartment near 10700 E. Exposition Ave, near South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue. At about 12:07 a.m., Friday, a man called 911 and said he had been shot in the head, according to a...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect

Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early

The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland police officer involved in the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment

Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Right-to-repair bill targets farm equipment. Colorado lawmakers are looking to give farmers more power...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer who fell from bridge on life support

A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Comfy weekend...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Court documents released in rancher's arrest

A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. On National...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Family pleads with public for information in deadly shooting of FedEx driver

The family of a man shot and killed Wednesday believe it was a random act of violence and are offering a reward to anyone who can help them find his killer. Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Brian Goad, a 58-year-old FedEx driver, was shot near Colorado Boulevard and 11th Avenue while driving to work."Please please please help us find who did this is my brother. He didn't do anything to anyone ever. I mean, he was just going to work," said Barbara Goad, the victim's sister. "He wasn't into drugs, I mean, there's nothing there."She says her brother was liked by everyone he met and for the amount of love in his life, the crime makes no sense. "All those bullet holes in the truck? Oh my god," she continued. "I mean, that's horrific. Who does that?"She says he was planning to celebrate five years of marriage with his husband, Oscar on Sunday. Now Sunday there will be a celebration of Brian Goad's life. "He was a good guy," his sister said. "We argued like any siblings but he was a good guy. We were close."For more information, click here: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/open-cases
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month

DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

