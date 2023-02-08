Read full article on original website
90 years have passed since two Denver police officers were murdered
DENVER — On Feb. 11, 1933, two Denver police officers, George Schneider and John Dea, were called to a crowded auction house at 15th and Welton for reports of a man acting erratically. "They confronted the suspect and he, unexpectedly, pulled a gun and, before Officer Schneider could react,...
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
Multi-vehicle crash on Chambers Road in Aurora
Officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at Chambers Road and 1st Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in an apartment near 10700 E. Exposition Ave, near South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue. At about 12:07 a.m., Friday, a man called 911 and said he had been shot in the head, according to a...
Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect
Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland police officer involved in the...
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Right-to-repair bill targets farm equipment. Colorado lawmakers are looking to give farmers more power...
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Officer who fell from bridge on life support
A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Comfy weekend...
Court documents released in rancher's arrest
A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. On National...
Family pleads with public for information in deadly shooting of FedEx driver
The family of a man shot and killed Wednesday believe it was a random act of violence and are offering a reward to anyone who can help them find his killer. Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Brian Goad, a 58-year-old FedEx driver, was shot near Colorado Boulevard and 11th Avenue while driving to work."Please please please help us find who did this is my brother. He didn't do anything to anyone ever. I mean, he was just going to work," said Barbara Goad, the victim's sister. "He wasn't into drugs, I mean, there's nothing there."She says her brother was liked by everyone he met and for the amount of love in his life, the crime makes no sense. "All those bullet holes in the truck? Oh my god," she continued. "I mean, that's horrific. Who does that?"She says he was planning to celebrate five years of marriage with his husband, Oscar on Sunday. Now Sunday there will be a celebration of Brian Goad's life. "He was a good guy," his sister said. "We argued like any siblings but he was a good guy. We were close."For more information, click here: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/open-cases
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
Denver residents near where 12-year-old alleged car thief shot to death rattled, but gunshots common
Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car. More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention. The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins...
Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month
DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
9NEWS
