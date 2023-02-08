Read full article on original website
2news.com
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
2news.com
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location
Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
2news.com
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
2news.com
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
2news.com
'Three Sisters' Tree Removed as Sky Tavern Programming Expands
One of the 'Three Sisters' trees at the top of 'race hill' at Sky Tavern has been removed. Sky Tavern says the race department advised the removal so they could make room for more training space and lanes. They say only one of the Three Sisters trees will be removed as part of the expansion.
2news.com
Bank of America Invests $400,000 in Reno in 2022
As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America invested a total of $400,000 across Reno in 2022 through philanthropic grants and other contributions, helping to strengthen the local economy. The support is said to be helping drive economic mobility and social progress, with particular focus on advancing...
2news.com
Reno Little Theater Partners with Fallon Shelter for Sell-Out Show
The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery. The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery.
2news.com
Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College
Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses. WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Douglas County High School Receives Donation of Automatic External Defibrillators
The Carson Valley Medical Center’s recently donated two advanced Automatic External Defibrillators to Douglas High School, so staff and visitors are better prepared to respond to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze a heart’s rhythm and, if necessary,...
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon
The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
2news.com
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
2news.com
Sparks City Council to Discuss Possible $441,000 Settlement
A meeting over the issue is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible settlement with former Fire Chief Mark Lawson.
2news.com
Nevada Earns 77-66 Win over Fresno State to Secure 20th Victory of the Season
Four different players reached double figures in scoring led by 19-point outings from Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker, and the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team shot 54.5 percent from the field, as they secured a 77-66 win over Fresno State to earn their 20th victory of the season. Nevada...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
2news.com
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Pedestrian in Downtown Reno
Reno Police have a suspect in custody accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Reno early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after police say an undercover officer saw an erratic driver in the area and called it in to authorities. When marked officers tried to stop the...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
