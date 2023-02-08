ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

2news.com

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
RENO, NV
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location

Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race

The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
SPARKS, NV
'Three Sisters' Tree Removed as Sky Tavern Programming Expands

One of the 'Three Sisters' trees at the top of 'race hill' at Sky Tavern has been removed. Sky Tavern says the race department advised the removal so they could make room for more training space and lanes. They say only one of the Three Sisters trees will be removed as part of the expansion.
RENO, NV
Bank of America Invests $400,000 in Reno in 2022

As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America invested a total of $400,000 across Reno in 2022 through philanthropic grants and other contributions, helping to strengthen the local economy. The support is said to be helping drive economic mobility and social progress, with particular focus on advancing...
RENO, NV
Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College

Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses. WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor...
CARSON CITY, NV
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash

Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
RENO, NV
Douglas County High School Receives Donation of Automatic External Defibrillators

The Carson Valley Medical Center’s recently donated two advanced Automatic External Defibrillators to Douglas High School, so staff and visitors are better prepared to respond to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze a heart’s rhythm and, if necessary,...
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon

The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
RENO, NV
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School

They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno

Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
RENO, NV
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Pedestrian in Downtown Reno

Reno Police have a suspect in custody accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Reno early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after police say an undercover officer saw an erratic driver in the area and called it in to authorities. When marked officers tried to stop the...
RENO, NV
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver

Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.

