'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
San Francisco's Pop’s sparks debate over the term 'dive bar'
"It's impossible to unequivocally define what a dive bar is."
SFGate
San Francisco's DA drops charges against former officer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who became the first ever to be charged for an on-duty killing in the city because the charges were politically motivated. Jenkins said in a letter sent...
BART 'hazmat situation' may be linked to explosive San Francisco house fire
A white box van was reportedly leaking an unidentified gaseous substance.
Jenkins blames Boudin in decision to drop charges against SF officer
Brooke Jenkins plans to drop the charges against an officer who killed an unarmed suspect.
22-year-old San Francisco bar Phoenix to finally close for demolition
The decades-old Mission bar is set to be demolished for housing.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
City of Oakland hit with ransomware attack of unknown severity
The city has taken "affected systems" offline, and it's not yet known whether data was stolen.
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
Uber cancels SFO ad campaign after San Francisco locals mock it
How do you do, fellow San Franciscans?
Bay Area tech fixture Yahoo to lay off 20% of staff, cut ad team by half
Yahoo's last Bay Area offices are in San Francisco.
Body found in rubble of San Francisco house fire in Sunset District, SFFD says
The person was unaccounted for after the morning blaze.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close San Francisco location
This closure marks the end of the company's presence in SF.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
SFGate
Woman Dies In Early Morning Hit-And-Run
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit the woman and the driver then fled, San Jose police said.
2 teens, 2 adults arrested in Bay Area drug bust, sheriff says
A drug operation at a home in San Leandro was shut down, officials said Thursday.
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
