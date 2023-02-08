ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's DA drops charges against former officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who became the first ever to be charged for an on-duty killing in the city because the charges were politically motivated. Jenkins said in a letter sent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Woman Dies In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit the woman and the driver then fled, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA

