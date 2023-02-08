Read full article on original website
BBB cautions Central Texans to be alert when it comes to fraudsters during storm clean up
AUSTIN, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants Central Texans to look out for con artists as people clean up from last week’s ice storm. As thousands of people need help with debris removal or landscaping, they’ll be calling in contractors to clean it up and there are many red flags to keep in mind.
Food distribution event Saturday following winter ice storm outages
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday to get people the help they need following last week's winter ice storm. The special event on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Del Valle High School, located...
How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market
AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
Possible I-35 expansion could lead to resident, business displacement
AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to fix the congestion along Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing a project to expand the highway. But, the expansion would come at the cost of displacing 107 businesses. The 107 businesses that would be displaced include 69 commercial...
Austin Energy restores final outages after widespread ice storm damage
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, Austin Energy said power had been restored to “all remaining customers who are able to safely receive power” following last week’s ice storm. The winter storm caused widespread damage to trees and power lines from significant icing due to freezing...
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
Austin Energy says power has been restored to customers in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — At the start of KVUE Daybreak Friday morning, Austin Energy was reporting that fewer than 40 customers were without power. But by 6:15 a.m., that number had jumped to more than 7,700. Austin Energy said at 6:23 a.m. that customers in South Austin were without power...
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
Still no power for thousands of Central Texans a week after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — It has now been a week of no power for thousands of Austinites still in the dark. As restoration crews try to deal with every problem, some Austinites say they feel helpless. "I'm not working right now. I'm literally, the minute I get up, I'm on...
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
How to store refrigerated medication during power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Widespread power outages are continuing this week in Central Texas, and that can have a major effect on people who rely on medications that require refrigeration. Whether it's medications for diabetes, like insulin or insulin pens, or topical creams and eye drops that need to be...
‘Almost $20K’: Some Austin Energy customers to pay out of pocket for repairs
While Austin Energy continues restoring power to customers across Austin there are some who will have to pay for the repairs themselves.
City of Austin offering emergency shelters for those still without power
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department is offering emergency shelter for those who still don't have power following the mass power outages across the city. Those that are in need of a place to stay and can't afford a hotel room...
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
It Now Takes 13 Years To Save for a House in Austin, Texas — Here’s How Much Cash You’ll Need
If you've been thinking about moving to Texas or some other Sunbelt state to escape the high home prices found in other parts of the country, you might be in for a rude awakening. In Austin, Texas,...
