BBC
Bradford crash: Police name motorcyclist killed in collision
A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car has been named by police. Nathan Thompson, 32, from Leeds, died when his motorbike collided with a Honda Jazz in Leeds Road, Bradford, shortly before midnight on 1 February. West Yorkshire Police said the 28-year-old Honda driver was arrested on of...
BBC
Canvey Island: Man dies after being found injured in car park
A murder investigation has begun after the death of a man who was found injured in a car park. Essex Police said officers were called to the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road on Canvey Island at about 01:45 GMT. The force said it was believed the man, who was...
BBC
Pontypridd: Two pedestrians died of multiple injuries - inquest
Two pedestrians killed in a road crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both 32, died after being struck by a car on the B4273 between Ynysybwl and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on 27 January. The coroner was told the...
BBC
Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation
The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with raping woman in Southend in 2009
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman 14 years ago. PC Jordan Pascal, 33, of Basildon, Essex, is accused of the incident in Southend in 2009. Essex Police said he worked for the force at the time but joined the Met in 2012.
Complex
Police Confirm Death Of 4-Year-Old Girl Following ‘Tragic’ Dog Attack In Milton Keynes
A four-year-old girl has tragically died after being mauled by a dog in the back garden of her home, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to the property in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, where the dog was “humanely” destroyed by armed officers at the scene. No one else was hurt in the attack and the family of the child—named locally as Alice Stones—has since been supported by specially trained officers, police said.
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Pembrokeshire: Boy swept into sea, caught in whirlpool - inquest
An 11-year-old boy died after being swept out to sea by a large wave an inquest has heard. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, his brother and his cousin were sitting on rocks at nearby West Angle Bay on 1 July at 21:00 BST. There was no suggestion they planned...
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
