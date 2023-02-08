Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
The Royal Family Unveils the Official Emblem for King Charles’s Coronation (and Its Hidden Meanings)
The royal family just released the official emblem for King Charles's coronation, and the intricate design features many different hidden symbols.
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Onshore wind: 'I've saved £200 because of my local turbine'
For more than seven years there has been an effective ban on new onshore wind developments in England after a planning clampdown. Now, with the rules set to be relaxed, the government is considering offering people who want to host turbines in their area money off their energy bills in return.
BBC
Protest at Tate Britain over drag queen children's story event
One person has been arrested during a protest over a drag queen story-telling event at the Tate Britain art gallery. The London gallery was hosting a story time by children's author and drag queen Aida H Dee. Protesters held signs that read: "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids...
BBC
Durham Police commissioner astonished by council's mast call
A police commissioner says she is "astonished" at a council's insistence the force keep a redundant Grade II-listed radio tower. The 160ft-tall (49m) mast was dismantled when Durham Police moved from its base at Aykley Heads in 2017. Durham County Council has insisted the "iconic" mast be kept despite police...
BBC
London ULEZ: Emissions cut in central London by 46% - City Hall data
The capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) saw harmful pollution decrease in central and inner London, according to a new City Hall report. Levels reduced by 46% compared to what they would have been without ULEZ in central London and by 21% in the wider inner London zone, the data found.
BBC
Kate hugs former teacher during Cornwall museum visit
The Duchess of Cornwall had a surprise encounter with her former prep school teacher during a visit to the county. She and the Duke of Cornwall were on their first official joint visit to the county since taking on their new roles. Jim Embury, now a volunteer at the National...
ZDNet
First look: Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station
I've had some great adventures with my old Jackery Explorer 1000. I took it with me to Scotland on a two-month long adventure, and it performed great there. It has also performed spectacularly ever since. This is why I was enthusiastic to test out Jackery's new portable power station --...
Comments / 0