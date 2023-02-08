South Carolina Charities, Inc. Welcomes Ben Rhodes as Director of Sales for BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX

Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
SCMEP & SC Department of Commerce continue partnership with Michelin to provide access to Talents for Manufacturing program
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP) and Michelin North America, Inc. have committed to a second year of the Talents for Manufacturing program, making technical maintenance training available to all manufacturers in the state. For more than 40 years, the...
