Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
BBC

Elena Fanchini: World Cup skiing medallist dies aged 37

Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died of cancer aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said. Fanchini competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but was forced to withdraw from Pyeongchang 2018 when she was diagnosed with cancer that year. Fanchini made four World Cup podiums, winning two...
Popculture

Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide

Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."
The Independent

King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years

King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
HuffPost

Elena Fanchini, Italian World Cup Skier, Dead At 37

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
CBC News

Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Innsbruck, Austria. Coverage continues Sunday at 4 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh event, followed by the four-man bobsleigh competition at 8:30 a.m. ET. A full live streaming schedule follows below.
suggest.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
NBC Sports

Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds

Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
CBC News

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium. The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished second in Calgary's halfpipe to Japan's Mitsuki Ono. Hosking earned her first career World Cup medal — also silver — in Copper...
CBC News

'Monkey off my back': Appiah ends podium drought in Austria with monobob bronze

Four years later, Cynthia Appiah has conquered the sliding track in Igls, Austria, site of her World Cup debut as a bobsleigh pilot. The 32-year-old Canadian Olympian reached the medal podium in women's monobob with a two-run time of one minute 49.42 on Saturday. "I've had a love-hate relationship since...

