King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...

3 DAYS AGO