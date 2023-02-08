ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Tom Brady's team was convinced they were looking at 'legit financials' when they first piled into FTX, report says

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxdzI_0kgOmjfE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJJ4v_0kgOmjfE00
Former NFL star Tom Brady saw his entire stake in FTX wiped out when the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in November.

Zach Bolinger/AP Images

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's advisors "saw what they believed were legit financials" when they invested in FTX, per the Financial Times.
  • The then-couple owned 1.8 million shares in FTX between them, bankruptcy filings show.
  • But they lost millions of dollars when Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed in November.

Advisors to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen weren't able to spot any issues with FTX's underlying financials before the celebrity couple piled cash into the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, the Financial Times has reported.

The then-couple spent over $84 million buying 1.8 million shares in Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire after their team found no issues with its financial documentation, according to the report Tuesday.

Brady and Bündchen's team were extremely diligent and "saw what they believed were legit financials," an unidentified former FTX employee told the FT.

"People wanted shares. There was some FOMO, but people always saw financials," the source said.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after CoinDesk reported that its sister trading firm Alameda Research held most of its portfolio in the exchange's native FTT token.

Rival firm Binance responded by selling all of its FTT holdings, triggering a solvency crisis that eventually forced FTX to file for bankruptcy.

The following month, founder Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the US. Prosecutors say that he knowingly used at least $4 billion of FTX customers' funds to prop up Alameda's balance sheet.

Owners of FTX shares, including NFL star Brady and international supermodel Bündchen, lost all their investment due to the bankruptcy proceedings. That led to potential major losses for both NFL star Brady and international supermodel Bündchen.

The former couple, who divorced in October after 13 years of marriage, both promoted the crypto group.

Brady owned 1.1 million shares in his own name and was a high-profile brand ambassador, even appearing in three commercials for FTX .

Bündchen held another 700,000 shares, appeared in one of those ads, and promoted the exchange in an April 2022 edition of Vogue where she discussed "Crypto, Collaboration, And Helping FTX Donate Billions".

The true extent of the couple's losses is unknown because FTX was a private company, but Forbes previously estimated that Brady's stake was worth as much as $45 million .

Read more: FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life

On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
People

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral

While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
E! News

Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection

Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reveals Tom Brady Made Him Cry

Julian Edelman eventually emerged as one of Tom Brady's most reliable targets, but he doesn't think he made a strong first impression on his former New England Patriots teammate. On his Games with Names podcast (h/t NESN's Adam London), Edelman recalled Brady cursing him out after botching ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Played a Surprisingly Important Role in Tom Brady’s Decision To Retire

If Tom Brady’s second retirement announcement didn’t already give fans the clue, sources close to the athlete are telling everyone he and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, are doing just fine behind the scenes. Not only did her put several photos of her in his Instagram post, but she also reportedly helped him come to the difficult decision to say goodbye to his NFL days for good.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Year after ‘Crypto Bowl,’ crypto ads vanish from big game

NEW YORK (AP) — How the mighty have fallen. Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.”. A year later, the...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy