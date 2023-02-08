ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address

The student went to D.C. with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address.

Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose, was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

A cancer survivor, Harvey has worked hard to raise cancer awareness by organizing the District-wide Neshaminy Goes Gold / Sara’s Fight for the Kids campaign back in September. She also helped to start the Mini MiniTHON for the District’s three middle schools.

“Each representative is allowed to bring one guest into the House Chamber with them for the speech, and she was his choice this year,” the Neshaminy School District said online.

The State of the Union is an annual address to the nation by the sitting president, an overview of the year’s accomplishments, changes, and the work to be done. President Joe Biden gave the address in the nation’s capital.

Learn more about Harvey’s visit to the nation’s capital at neshaminy.org.

How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term "professional happiness" is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
