Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address

The student went to D.C. with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Photo by Neshaminy School District

A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address.

Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose , was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick .

A cancer survivor, Harvey has worked hard to raise cancer awareness by organizing the District-wide Neshaminy Goes Gold / Sara’s Fight for the Kids campaign back in September. She also helped to start the Mini MiniTHON for the District’s three middle schools.

“Each representative is allowed to bring one guest into the House Chamber with them for the speech, and she was his choice this year,” the Neshaminy School District said online.

The State of the Union is an annual address to the nation by the sitting president, an overview of the year’s accomplishments, changes, and the work to be done. President Joe Biden gave the address in the nation’s capital.