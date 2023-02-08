Report: Premier League Expecting Long Battle With Manchester City

Premier League officials are expecting a battle that will last for years over the allegations of Manchester City's financial fair play regulation breaches.

Manchester City and the executives that run the Premier League could be locked in a battle that will last longer than two years, according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent .

The first test will be when club representatives gather for an already scheduled competition meeting later this week, which will undoubtedly be dominated by the recent developments between the Premier League champions and league officials.

Whilst these discussions continue, and the case is made for both sides going forward, it could be that the English Football League wouldn't accept a possible relegation to the Championship as they would have to change their rules.

This situation will split opinions at the meeting, with there already being differences over Financial Fair Play regulations. Undoubtedly, this could be an occasion where discussions turn into more heated arguments.

According to Delaney, there is a genuine concern about rules being so disrespected, " especially the case given the international branding of the Premier League is based on its image as a glossy and clean product ".

" City's general attitude of belligerence and intent to fight “every procedural point” nevertheless means that clubs are anticipating a wait of over two years, " Delaney continued.

Of course, there is a massive cloud over the possible punishment with the EFL's current rules requiring any new team to start from the bottom if they were to be accepted in the first place.

This was the case for Rangers Football Club in Scotland but in very different circumstances.

