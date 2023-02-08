Read full article on original website
Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans
The South is facing the risk of a significant ice storm as a powerful arctic cold front is bringing freezing wind chills to most of the U.S.
Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley
As California finally sees relief after weeks of unrelenting rain, wind and snow, a snowstorm is moving over the upper Midwest and extends through the central U.S.
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Top Biden admin official's husband is CEO of, has $25 million stake in green energy financing firm
Senior Department of Energy official Wahleah Johns's spouse is the top executive and founder of a green energy firm that specializes in financing solar projects.
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible
BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m. Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area. The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash
Candace Cameron Bure denounced cancel culture in a new interview, after facing controversy for her comments on "traditional marriage" last year.
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
