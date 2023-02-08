Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 281.43% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Here's What You Should Know
ALVR - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $6.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23 indicates a potential upside of 281.4%.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
H - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Is Herc Holdings (HRI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.31, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RIOT - Free Report) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $285.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.45, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as...
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.21, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
TPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.94%. A...
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
