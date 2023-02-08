Read full article on original website
Downtown Gainesville parking forum
Gainesville city leaders invited residents to participate in a community forum focused on parking downtown. The forum hosted by SP+ a parking management and consulting company who was hired by the City of Gainesville. The consulting company will put together a survey to be reviewed by the City of Gainesville commission.
False Alarm: Columbia County High School goes on lockdown after report of armed person
Columbia High School went on lockdown on Thursday morning after a report of an armed person on campus. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the report was due to a JROTC student on their drill team carrying a non-functioning drill rifle which is used for ceremonial purposes. The district said...
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrest two for child neglect and possession of multiple drugs
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a dump trailer in Homosassa, FL. LCSO detectives recognized the truck they were shown and remembered seeing it at a home that was located next to a daycare...
Man arrested for murder in Dunnellon
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they arrested 42-year-old Brian Keron Welcome, for allegedly murdering a Dunnellon man last year. On Nov. 28, 2022, when deputies responded to Walnut Street they discovered 41-year-old Eric Daugherty dead inside the living room of his Dunnellon home. After further investigation, deputies...
Buchholz High student one of six national finalists in U.S. Navy musical competition
Gainesville, FL — A Buchholz High School student has been named a finalist in the prestigious U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition. Sophomore Madelyn Urbine will be traveling to Washington D.C. later this week to compete in the final round of the competition on Feb. 11. As a finalist, she’ll be performing an ensemble selection with the Navy’s Concert Band.
FHP: Man killed in trooper-involved shooting at Busy Bee in Suwannee County
A Florida state trooper is on leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Live Oak. Dee Basso told CBS4 News she saw the moment FHP Trooper, firefighters, and crime scene workers investigated the shooting on Tuesday. "The entrance was completely blocked off by police tape and police vehicles. I just...
Oak Hall celebrates two standouts to play college lacrosse
Two lacrosse players for Oak Hall will be taking their game to the next level. Luke Stabb is committing to Belmont Abbey in North Carolina. For him, the environment, coaches and academic program was perfect. "I just like the campus a lot. It just fit my needs and the degree...
Suspect arrested in connection to Gainesville double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a murder suspect into custody who was wanted for a double homicide. GPD said Dallvion Parker, 28, was arrested Friday morning. According to a...
