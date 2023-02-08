ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Downtown Gainesville parking forum

Gainesville city leaders invited residents to participate in a community forum focused on parking downtown. The forum hosted by SP+ a parking management and consulting company who was hired by the City of Gainesville. The consulting company will put together a survey to be reviewed by the City of Gainesville commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested for murder in Dunnellon

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they arrested 42-year-old Brian Keron Welcome, for allegedly murdering a Dunnellon man last year. On Nov. 28, 2022, when deputies responded to Walnut Street they discovered 41-year-old Eric Daugherty dead inside the living room of his Dunnellon home. After further investigation, deputies...
DUNNELLON, FL
Buchholz High student one of six national finalists in U.S. Navy musical competition

Gainesville, FL — A Buchholz High School student has been named a finalist in the prestigious U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition. Sophomore Madelyn Urbine will be traveling to Washington D.C. later this week to compete in the final round of the competition on Feb. 11. As a finalist, she’ll be performing an ensemble selection with the Navy’s Concert Band.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Oak Hall celebrates two standouts to play college lacrosse

Two lacrosse players for Oak Hall will be taking their game to the next level. Luke Stabb is committing to Belmont Abbey in North Carolina. For him, the environment, coaches and academic program was perfect. "I just like the campus a lot. It just fit my needs and the degree...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Suspect arrested in connection to Gainesville double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a murder suspect into custody who was wanted for a double homicide. GPD said Dallvion Parker, 28, was arrested Friday morning. According to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL

