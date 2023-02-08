ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta ranks No. 2 for multifamily investment

Atlanta was ranked the second-best destination for multifamily investment dollars in the first half of this year, according to a new study by investor CONTI Capital. The recognition should come as no surprise to anyone who’s recently looked at the Midtown skyline, where numerous cranes are busy erecting a crop of new apartment towers.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta ranked ninth-best capital to live in

Atlanta was ranked the ninth-best state capital to live in, according to a new WalletHub study. The analysis compared the nation’s 50 capitals across four key dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life. These criteria were then broken down into 49 individual metrics, including cost of living, income inequality, COVID-19 vaccination rates, share of millennial newcomers and crime rate.
ATLANTA, GA
420-unit Pendergrass apartment project sells for $88.4 million

ARC Multifamily Group is acquiring the partially completed 420-unit Blakely multifamily project in Pendergrass from developer Green River Builders for $88.4 million. Located at 542 Glen Gee Road, the property is being delivered in four phases, with the buyer under contract to acquire each phase as it receives its certificate of occupancy.
PENDERGRASS, GA

