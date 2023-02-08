Read full article on original website
Related
How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?
The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
Elle
In “Church Girl,” Beyoncé Reminds Black Women That Our Bodily Autonomy Is Divine
I never imagined that I’d be shaking my ass to a song called “Church Girl.” But there I was, in my bedroom, shaking my ass to “Church Girl,” the seventh track on Beyoncé’s Grammy-nominated album, Renaissance. The song samples “Center of Thy Will” by African American gospel legends The Clark Sisters and begins with the following words written by Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark: “Lord, place me…I want to be centered in thy will.” While The Clark Sisters sing, Beyoncé also sings harmoniously, as if she is in a gospel choir. But then the beat drops, and “Church Girl” quickly goes from religious to raunchy.
TODAY.com
Cyndi Lauper learns she's descended from a Swiss rebel who 'fought the man' like she does
Cyndi Lauper has never shied away from speaking truth to power and fighting for what she believes in, so she was proud to discover that one of her ancestors was a bona fide rebel during an episode of "Finding Your Roots." The singer, 69, enlisted the help of the PBS...
Kirkus Reviews
What I’ve Learned Reviewing 7,500 Books for Kirkus
Many years ago, I attended a concert by the English punk band Gang of Four. Opening for them was an out-of-tune, out-of-time, trembling quartet so bad that I confidently said to a friend, “These guys are never going anywhere.”. These guys were R.E.M. They went somewhere. The prediction business...
Kirkus Reviews
Kids’ Book by Matthew McConaughey in the Works
Matthew McConaughey wants young people to know that just because there are contradictions in their lives, that doesn’t mean they’re not all right, all right, all right. The actor, producer, and Texas stoner icon will publish his first book for children this summer, People magazine reports. Viking Books for Young Readers describes the book, Just Because, as “a soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility.”
Not quite losing my religion: Being a liberal evangelical isn't always easy
Throughout my life, I have questioned my Christian faith. On two occasions in my life, however, I have seriously considered the possibility that the God who has directed every aspect of my life is just a very nuanced invisible friend. The first time when I was 19 years old and took a college course on faith. The second time is right now.
Native actor accused of using culture to exploit Indigenous girls
In the wake of former "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse's arrest, a local psychiatrist warns many may be vulnerable to cults of personality.
Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol
To some people, alcohol is a scourge on humanity that can do no good. It's true that booze is directly and indirectly responsible for many pitfalls in society, from drunk driving to increased risk for cancer. But what if alcohol was not merely a vice, but one of the triggers that sparked the dawn of human civilization — in essence, the very thing that shifted us from hunter-gatherers to agrarians?
Advocate
Trans Characters Have Christian Zealots Seeing End of Days
A new update to the simulation game The Sims 4 features options for transgender characters — a change that has thrown the anti-LGBTQ+ American Family Association into a tizzy. The updated Sims 4 features many new options for players, including having their avatars display top surgery scars, binders, and...
What the New York Times gets wrong about the "American Dirt" controversy
On January 26, The New York Times published a column by Pamela Paul that commemorated the three-year anniversary of the publication and controversy surrounding "American Dirt," a novel penned by Jeanine Cummins. Although Paul suggests that, three years after the scandal, the controversy surrounding "American Dirt" casts a long shadow on the publishing business, as scholars of Latinx literature and culture, we question how there can be a chilling effect when the landscape for Latinx authors historically, and now, is practically ice cold. Who gets to wield the power of representation might be an important topic for Paul and others, but it distracts us from a problem that truly deserves a spotlight, especially now in the era of book bans and other censorship: the harmful and persistent under-representation of Latinx and other people of color in the publishing business.
The Psychology Behind Secret Societies
Motivations, Beliefs, and Experiences of Those Who Participate in Them. Secret societies have always been a topic of intrigue and mystique, with their closed-door meetings and cryptic symbols fueling speculation and imagination. But what is it about these secretive organizations that captivates our attention and why do people join them?
tripatini.com
What Is Hajj And Why Is It Important?
Hajj is a religious event for all Muslims that takes place once a year and brings all Muslims together. It's not just a small act of worship; it has many purposes and gives the followers of Prophet Muhammad huge and amazing benefits. It is thought that Prophet Muhammad visited these places, and travel agencies offer Hajj packages to these places so that Muslims can feel spiritually fulfilled.
Comments / 9