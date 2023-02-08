ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex

Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Zach Bryan’s Twitter Account Has Vanished

Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan is one to tell it like it is — his fans love his transparency and willingness to be open with them. Twitter has been his made mode of communication with those fans, until this week, when his account mysteriously vanished. What Happened to Zach...
Austin Butler Says He Developed an ‘Immediate’ Bond With Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the death of Lisa Marie Presley during a recent appearance on the the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Butler says he was "shattered" by the news of her death on Jan. 12 — as the lead in a film about Presley's late father, Elvis Presley, the actor developed a bond with the family, especially the daughter of the rock 'n' roll king.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]

It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

