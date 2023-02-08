Read full article on original website
Related
Kane Brown and His Daughters Having a Dance Party Is the Cutest [Watch]
Kane Brown must be feeling better. After canceling a handful of shows due to recent illness, the "Heaven" singer shared a video of himself enjoying an impromptu post-breakfast dance party in the kitchen with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. The video — filmed by his wife Katelyn —...
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex
Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Zach Bryan’s Twitter Account Has Vanished
Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan is one to tell it like it is — his fans love his transparency and willingness to be open with them. Twitter has been his made mode of communication with those fans, until this week, when his account mysteriously vanished. What Happened to Zach...
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
Austin Butler Says He Developed an ‘Immediate’ Bond With Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the death of Lisa Marie Presley during a recent appearance on the the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Butler says he was "shattered" by the news of her death on Jan. 12 — as the lead in a film about Presley's late father, Elvis Presley, the actor developed a bond with the family, especially the daughter of the rock 'n' roll king.
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Chase Rice Says There’s a Hidden Track on New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Carly Pearce Can Barely Form Sentences as She Tells Her Mom She Won a Grammy [Watch]
After bringing home her 2023 Grammys win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Carly Pearce got to celebrate with her team and with her duet partner Ashley McBryde, with whom she shares her trophy. But there was one special person who couldn't be at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5): Pearce's mom, Jackie Slusser.
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Has a Twain/Lange Co-Write — But It’s Not What You Think
Up until they got divorced in the mid-2000s, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Shania Twain hit she didn't co-write with her husband and producer, Mutt Lange. Lange and Twain collaborated to create some of the singer's biggest songs of all time: "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Any Man of Mine" and many more.
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0