Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Councilwoman goes to NYC to confront apt. owners about CLE living conditions
Cleveland Councilwoman Deborah Gray traveled to the New York City headquarters of the company that owns a series of Shaker Square area apartment buildings, demanding quality of life improvements.
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America
It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity
An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
Lakeside Restaurant Is New York’s Most Romantic For Valentine’s Day
Reader's Digest has named their most romantic restaurant in every state for Valentine's Day. And their pick for the state of New York has pretty much all the elements you could ever ask for in a romantic date night destination: lakeside charm, a cozy fireplace, stunning meals, and of course -CHOCOLATE!
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
Giving to Wildlife Can Be a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account, as my Uncle Butch use to save, but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?
The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York State
New York State is filled with dozens of creepy urban legends and by now, you've probably already heard about the state's most infamous haunted places including the Amityville Horror House, Utica State Hospital, and Buffalo's Central Terminal.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
