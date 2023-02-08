Morning mock draft: CBS Sports sends Bills playmaker on offense

A playmaker is on the minds of many in Buffalo when dreaming of the 2023 NFL draft and the Bills.

Between now and then, much could change. Mostly because free agency is before the draft.

However, at things currently sit, Parker Washington might be a name to watch. CBS Sports makes the case.

In a first-round mock of the upcoming event, the outlet sent the Penn State receiver to the Bills with their top selection at No. 27 overall.

The breakdown:

Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver in 2022, adds a much-needed YAC weapon to Josh Allen’s arsenal.

In 2022, Parker appeared in 10 games, notching 46 catches, 611 yards and two scores.

The year prior was Washington’s best when he had 64 grabs, 820 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games played.

Despite that, our friends at Nittany Lions Wire say Washington’s hands have improved each year in college. He was also referred to as a versatile player.

However, they still even admit he might be more of a Day 2 pick because of improvement needed in route running and health concerns.

The Bills will still have the top of their receiving depth chart in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in 2022. Depth spots are likely to open up though, and pushing Davis isn’t something the Bills should be against.