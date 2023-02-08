ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Morning mock draft: CBS Sports sends Bills playmaker on offense

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5Nz5_0kgOkyRd00

A playmaker is on the minds of many in Buffalo when dreaming of the 2023 NFL draft and the Bills.

Between now and then, much could change. Mostly because free agency is before the draft.

However, at things currently sit, Parker Washington might be a name to watch. CBS Sports makes the case.

In a first-round mock of the upcoming event, the outlet sent the Penn State receiver to the Bills with their top selection at No. 27 overall.

The breakdown:

Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver in 2022, adds a much-needed YAC weapon to Josh Allen’s arsenal.

In 2022, Parker appeared in 10 games, notching 46 catches, 611 yards and two scores.

The year prior was Washington’s best when he had 64 grabs, 820 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games played.

Despite that, our friends at Nittany Lions Wire say Washington’s hands have improved each year in college. He was also referred to as a versatile player.

However, they still even admit he might be more of a Day 2 pick because of improvement needed in route running and health concerns.

The Bills will still have the top of their receiving depth chart in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in 2022. Depth spots are likely to open up though, and pushing Davis isn’t something the Bills should be against.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement

Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears unexpectedly landed the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with the way things unfolded in Week 18, and it is sounding more and more like they will have no choice but to trade the selection. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields, so they do not need a quarterback in... The post Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens

Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens.  Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy