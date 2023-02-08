ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
VISTA.Today

Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII

Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
