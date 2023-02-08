ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of a missing Grapevine man Christian Saulter-Williams desperate to find him

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother.  "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Suspects in shooting that injured child connected to aggravated robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.The...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing

Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX

