GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother. "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO