Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
Several fires blamed on storms including an apartment fire in Fort Worth
A lot of Wednesday’s North Texas home and apartment fires have been blamed on storms and lightning strikes. One of the big ones was in Fort Worth where a two-story apartment building caught fire on Granbury Road
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
Mother of a missing Grapevine man Christian Saulter-Williams desperate to find him
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother. "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...
Royse City police investigating fatality after high water washes away vehicle on I-30 service road
ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday morning after high water washed away a vehicle stuck on the I-30 service road near FM 1565 in Hunt County. Police responded to the incident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday along with the...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. One of them turned violent. Police released surveillance pictures of the men they want to find. Police believe they were breaking into vehicles to steal guns. In one case, police...
Suspects in shooting that injured child connected to aggravated robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.The...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing
Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
Terrifying Video Shows Truck Rolling Into Texas Pond With Woman Inside
The truck sank to the bottom of the pond within seconds.
fox4news.com
Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Family members of victims address Richard Acosta
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. His son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the suspected shooter.
