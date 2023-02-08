Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
ktvo.com
Recreational sales of pot could impact the Heartland community in more ways than 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 1.1 million Missourians voted last year to approve the use of recreational cannabis in the state. Medical dispensaries statewide worked with officials to acquire licenses to transition their facilities to "all-use" dispensaries. One Heartland dispensary leader hopes his business remembers how they've gotten to this...
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA AWARDED A TRAFFIC ENGINEERING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM GRANT TO CONDUCT A TRAFFIC STUDY
The city of Sedalia was awarded a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Grant by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The Sedalia City Council is using the grant to conduct a traffic study in city limits. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city plans to conduct a traffic study from...
Chief Building Official, Mayor Clarifies Code Enforcement Change
A slight modification in the City of Sedalia's Code Enforcement has apparently stirred up quite a bit of controversy, according to Mayor Andrew Dawson. On Monday night, Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 11490, which concerns the requirements for an administrative search warrant. “We weren't exactly clear on what that...
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHANGE IN REQUIREMENTS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SEARCH WARRANT FOR NON-COMPLIANCE OF CITY CODE
The Sedalia City Council approved a change in the requirements for an administrative search warrant for non-compliance with city property maintenance code during a recent meeting. The city previously had to serve notice and talk to the property owner about a nuisance on the property and get an abatement to...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN AUTHORIZES CHANGE ORDER TO PHASE ONE OF PARK STORM WATER IMPROVEMENTS
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a change order to the Phase One Concordia Park Storm Water Improvements during a recent meeting. City Administrator Dale Klussman stated the change order would allow for installation of two junctions boxes and an additional 300 feet of pipe to make the connection at thirteenth street to existing pipe. Legacy Underground of Harrisonville has been performing the work.
Versailles switches to four-day school week next year
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County R-2 School District will be moving to a four-day school week next year. Superintendent Steven Barnes confirmed the changed to ABC 17 News. The district posted next school year’s calendar to its website on Jan. 3. Monday is the day of the week that has been cut from most The post Versailles switches to four-day school week next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 13-19
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has construction work scheduled in Carroll County for the week of February 13-19. According to MoDOT, Route UU is closed through February for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek. Route E is closed for a bridge deck replacement project...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
kttn.com
Green City R-1 School District hires new elementary school principal from Unionville
The Green City R-1 School District has announced the hiring of a new elementary school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Alice Heidenwith of Unionville will officially start her duties in July. Heidenwith has 23 years of experience as an educator. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading...
kjluradio.com
Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs
A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
DENNIS LYLE MCSPARIN
Dennis Lyle McSparin, 80, of Marshall, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2023. Born in Moline, Illinois, on May 3, 1942, he was the son of Glen and Catherine (McCann) McSparin. Denny married Judith (Jamieson) McSparin on August 3, 1960, in Denver, Colorado, where he was serving in the United States Air Force. Denny and Judy began dating in 1957, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2022.
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties
Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
