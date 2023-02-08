ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
TIPTON, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN AUTHORIZES CHANGE ORDER TO PHASE ONE OF PARK STORM WATER IMPROVEMENTS

The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a change order to the Phase One Concordia Park Storm Water Improvements during a recent meeting. City Administrator Dale Klussman stated the change order would allow for installation of two junctions boxes and an additional 300 feet of pipe to make the connection at thirteenth street to existing pipe. Legacy Underground of Harrisonville has been performing the work.
CONCORDIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles switches to four-day school week next year

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County R-2 School District will be moving to a four-day school week next year. Superintendent Steven Barnes confirmed the changed to ABC 17 News. The district posted next school year’s calendar to its website on Jan. 3. Monday is the day of the week that has been cut from most The post Versailles switches to four-day school week next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 13-19

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has construction work scheduled in Carroll County for the week of February 13-19. According to MoDOT, Route UU is closed through February for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek. Route E is closed for a bridge deck replacement project...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs

A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

DENNIS LYLE MCSPARIN

Dennis Lyle McSparin, 80, of Marshall, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2023. Born in Moline, Illinois, on May 3, 1942, he was the son of Glen and Catherine (McCann) McSparin. Denny married Judith (Jamieson) McSparin on August 3, 1960, in Denver, Colorado, where he was serving in the United States Air Force. Denny and Judy began dating in 1957, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2022.
MARSHALL, MO
kchi.com

Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties

Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

