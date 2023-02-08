Park Lane New York sure knows how to treat its guests. The luxury hotel only just unveiled an extravagant Super Bowl package centered around caviar and cognac. Now, the Billionaire’s Row property has introduced a new service dedicated to a beloved delicacy. Allow us to introduce the Caviar Hotline, a new 24/7 service that gives you on-demand access to the finest caviar. Once settled into your room or suite, all you have to do is dial “5” on the phone and an attendant will bring the tasty treats straight to your room. The specialty menu consists of small and large tins...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO