Eater

A Crown Heights Coffee Shop Expands With Ambitious New Restaurant and Nightlife Hangout

Crown Heights coffee shop Daughter is expanding: Co-owner Adam Keita says he and the team are opening a new Crown Heights restaurant called the Wall, at 241 Kingston Avenue, near Sterling Place in July. It’s part of a larger restructuring of the business, and an attempt at “bringing more nightlife to this part of Crown Heights,” says Keita.
Eater

Short-Lived Korean Eatery Magpie and the Tiger Bounces Back in a Big Way

Korean American darling Magpie and the Tiger didn’t pan out in Petworth last year, but its husband-wife culinary duo Caleb Jang and Roren Choi have big pivot plans for the fledgling brand. That includes roving pop-ups, collaborations, private dinners, catering, cooking classes, and even a bottled line of spicy sauces.
WASHINGTON, DC
Robb Report

NYC’s Park Lane Hotel Just Unveiled a New 24/7 Caviar Hotline So You Can Order Ossetra on Demand

Park Lane New York sure knows how to treat its guests. The luxury hotel only just unveiled an extravagant Super Bowl package centered around caviar and cognac. Now, the Billionaire’s Row property has introduced a new service dedicated to a beloved delicacy. Allow us to introduce the Caviar Hotline, a new 24/7 service that gives you on-demand access to the finest caviar. Once settled into your room or suite, all you have to do is dial “5” on the phone and an attendant will bring the tasty treats straight to your room. The specialty menu consists of small and large tins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

