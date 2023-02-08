ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Tsunaina Is The Model And Musician Captivating The Fashion World

Multidisciplinary artist and model Tsunaina has a distinctive vibe. Between her undeniably striking features and the haunting yet serene neoclassical music she makes, she has the ability to captivate an audience. And this ethereal new face is also making waves on the fashion scene. “I love creating a universe and bringing people in,” she tells Vogue. “I feel blessed to be in a time where the boundaries between music, art and fashion are blurring enough that I can hopefully immerse you and your senses by traversing all these terrains.”
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Page Six

Beyoncé shows off new Ivy Park styles: ‘My favorite drop to date’

Beyoncé is “Crazy in Love” with her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop. The Grammy-winning songstress teased the new designs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” Serving as her own best advertisement, she teamed the collection’s bright blue cargo pants with a matching jacket and sports bra. Dubbed Park Trail, the line will be available on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores the next day, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $600. The drop includes a selection of outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
webnewsobserver.com

Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding

The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
ESCONDIDO, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian's 'Flawless' Makeup-Free Face Earns Tons Of Compliments From Fans: 'She Looks Younger Than Ever'

Kim Kardashian may have a multimillion-dollar makeup empire, but the reality star proved she's just as gorgeous without all the embellishments!Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a TikTok to demonstrate how she washes her mug with products from her SKKN line, and fans couldn't get enough of her natural beauty."Yes Kim we love you without makeup," one fan commented, while another called the mom-of-four an "Armenian beauty.""Why does she look younger than ever? Sheeesh," noted another follower, with a fourth writing, "You really don't need makeup you're so naturally pretty, your skin is flawless."Viewers also loved the quick cameo by...
BBC

Kerala transgender couple's 'tears of joy' as baby born early

A transgender couple from the southern Indian state of Kerala, whose pregnancy photos made global news, have welcomed their baby with "tears of joy". Ziya Paval said her partner Zahad had given birth to the baby on Wednesday morning. Ms Paval shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez wore a little bit of every style while arriving to her studio in Los Angeles today; a cropped turtle-neck sweater, ripped joggers, black sneakers and a Hermès Birkin Bag that made for an outfit that of course, J. Lo would pull off. The singer cuffed the sweater’s bell sleeves below the wrists and wore black biker shorts underneath the tapered knee-baring joggers. Pairing her athletic yet cozy dance studio look with gradient sunnies, Lopez wore her hair up in an off-duty bun while sporting a nude manicure. The “Shotgun Wedding” lead wore black running sneakers to complete the look. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy