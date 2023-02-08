Read full article on original website
Vogue
Tsunaina Is The Model And Musician Captivating The Fashion World
Multidisciplinary artist and model Tsunaina has a distinctive vibe. Between her undeniably striking features and the haunting yet serene neoclassical music she makes, she has the ability to captivate an audience. And this ethereal new face is also making waves on the fashion scene. “I love creating a universe and bringing people in,” she tells Vogue. “I feel blessed to be in a time where the boundaries between music, art and fashion are blurring enough that I can hopefully immerse you and your senses by traversing all these terrains.”
Meet Tom Cruise’s Three Rarely Seen Children—Isabella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend and one of the most prominent box office-grossing actors since the ’80s, for hit movies like Risky Business, Top Gun and Rain Man. The 60-year-old actor has bagged multiple awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations and his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, amongst others.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Beyoncé shows off new Ivy Park styles: ‘My favorite drop to date’
Beyoncé is “Crazy in Love” with her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop. The Grammy-winning songstress teased the new designs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” Serving as her own best advertisement, she teamed the collection’s bright blue cargo pants with a matching jacket and sports bra. Dubbed Park Trail, the line will be available on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores the next day, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $600. The drop includes a selection of outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color...
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
Shakira’s upcoming project might be a song featuring Manuel Turizo: listen to the leaked track here!
Shakira’s alleged upcoming album is the gift that keeps on giving! The Colombian singer is pouring her heart out after her separation from retired soccer player Gerard Piqué and is using music to vent. Now that she successfully released her trilogy “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” and “Sessions #53,”...
webnewsobserver.com
Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game
Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Rebecca Black's Debut Album Couldn't Be Farther From 'Friday'
Rebecca Black may have become (in)famous from a viral YouTube song, but she told Newsweek she was ready to make her mark on the music world in unexpected ways.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow
The "On the Floor" singer turned heads at the premiere of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."
Body Inclusivity Is Still Lacking At Fashion Week, Starting With Who's Invited
Influencers maintain that even the crowd invited to attend isn't as size-inclusive as it should be.
Kim Kardashian Gets Glam With Daughter North West in Adorable Hairstyling Video
Glow up! Kim Kardashian and daughter North West may be known for their makeup tutorials — but their latest endeavor is conquering hair care. In a TikTok video posted on Monday, February 6, Kardashian, 42, styles her 9-year-old’s hair for the day. The Skims founder first preps her daughter's locks by spraying them down with water […]
Kim Kardashian's 'Flawless' Makeup-Free Face Earns Tons Of Compliments From Fans: 'She Looks Younger Than Ever'
Kim Kardashian may have a multimillion-dollar makeup empire, but the reality star proved she's just as gorgeous without all the embellishments!Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a TikTok to demonstrate how she washes her mug with products from her SKKN line, and fans couldn't get enough of her natural beauty."Yes Kim we love you without makeup," one fan commented, while another called the mom-of-four an "Armenian beauty.""Why does she look younger than ever? Sheeesh," noted another follower, with a fourth writing, "You really don't need makeup you're so naturally pretty, your skin is flawless."Viewers also loved the quick cameo by...
BBC
Kerala transgender couple's 'tears of joy' as baby born early
A transgender couple from the southern Indian state of Kerala, whose pregnancy photos made global news, have welcomed their baby with "tears of joy". Ziya Paval said her partner Zahad had given birth to the baby on Wednesday morning. Ms Paval shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of...
The Royal Family Unveils the Official Emblem for King Charles’s Coronation (and Its Hidden Meanings)
The royal family just released the official emblem for King Charles's coronation, and the intricate design features many different hidden symbols.
Adele Glows in A Ruby Red Gown After Skipping The Red Carpet At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Adele, 34, looked as gorgeous as always at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Los Angeles. The “Go Easy On Me” songstress skipped walking the red carpet but was spotted during host Trevor Noah’s monologue in a ruby dress that w...
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez wore a little bit of every style while arriving to her studio in Los Angeles today; a cropped turtle-neck sweater, ripped joggers, black sneakers and a Hermès Birkin Bag that made for an outfit that of course, J. Lo would pull off. The singer cuffed the sweater’s bell sleeves below the wrists and wore black biker shorts underneath the tapered knee-baring joggers. Pairing her athletic yet cozy dance studio look with gradient sunnies, Lopez wore her hair up in an off-duty bun while sporting a nude manicure. The “Shotgun Wedding” lead wore black running sneakers to complete the look. The...
