Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
wkar.org
State Democrats delay vote on priority tax plan
A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s Earned...
wkar.org
Whitmer proposes $79 billion budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared before the Legislature’s spending committees Wednesday to deliver a $79 billion budget proposal. She sat before the combined House and Senate Appropriations Committees flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said her proposal would spend record amounts on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, it has money to attract and keep teachers.
Comments / 0