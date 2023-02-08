ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

MassLive.com

7-car pileup on Interstate 95 in Needham causes delays

A crash on Interstate 95 involving multiple vehicles caused delays Friday morning in Needham, authorities said. The crash occurred near Exit 35, which connects to Highland Avenue, and involved seven cars, Massachusetts State Police said. Both the right and center lanes of the highway were blocked off, leaving only one...
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect Wanted for Brutal Fenway Beatdown That Happened Outside of Troubled Late Night Spot ‘GameOn’

Boston Police are currently looking for a man who attacked another man at 01:30 hours in the area of Game On at Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street on Sunday, January 24, 2023. The victim sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital following the altercation. The image of the suspect was captured on the security cameras at GameOn.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
