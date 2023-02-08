Read full article on original website
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
7-car pileup on Interstate 95 in Needham causes delays
A crash on Interstate 95 involving multiple vehicles caused delays Friday morning in Needham, authorities said. The crash occurred near Exit 35, which connects to Highland Avenue, and involved seven cars, Massachusetts State Police said. Both the right and center lanes of the highway were blocked off, leaving only one...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
bpdnews.com
One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
NECN
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
Police seek help identifying man who punched 62-year-old woman at MBTA station
Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman at an MBTA station on Tuesday.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
Police searching for missing Roxbury girl
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Roxbury girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
liveboston617.org
Suspect Wanted for Brutal Fenway Beatdown That Happened Outside of Troubled Late Night Spot ‘GameOn’
Boston Police are currently looking for a man who attacked another man at 01:30 hours in the area of Game On at Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street on Sunday, January 24, 2023. The victim sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital following the altercation. The image of the suspect was captured on the security cameras at GameOn.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
whdh.com
Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
