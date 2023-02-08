Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
Chiefs-Eagles Prediction: Best Bet and Picks for Super Bowl LVII
A best bet and betting analysis for Super Bowl LVII between the favored Eagles and the Chiefs.
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future
The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
Chiefs X-factor for Super Bowl vs. Eagles, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes
For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and will play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs overcame great adversity to get to this point, including a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury in the playoffs, but, as they have many times before, they overcame it. Now, they have a chance to win another ring and add to their legacy.
Super Bowl bettors: Stop wasting money on a 37-34 final score for a ridiculous reason
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Here’s Charles Curtis. Many years ago, when I was a college student, I was at a roulette table with a friend of mine...
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams
I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
Look: Carson Palmer Names The Best Quarterback In NFL Right Now
If you were to ask most fans who they thought the best quarterback in the NFL right now was, chances are they would say either Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts. After all, both of the signal-callers have led their respective teams to this year's Super Bowl. They are both finalists for the MVP award ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 AP NFL MVP award
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again. After winning his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award back in 2018, Mahomes has now won his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony. It further adds to his reputation as one of the most accomplished young quarterbacks in the NFL.
5 final Super Bowl LVII bold predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready for Sunday, in what could
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Christian McCaffrey hopes 'both teams lose' between Eagles, Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase agrees
While the NFL world is zeroing in on Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the two seeds in each conference -- the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles -- a few prominent players from the two conference runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are refusing to get into the Super Bowl spirit.
Chiefs roster has to clear unforeseen hurdle for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs flu game? Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Chris Jones and Co. are dealing with an airborne virus, rather than an injury. Chris Jones and several Kansas City Chiefs players have come down with a virus of some sort. While it’s not expected to keep them out for the Super Bowl by any means, it has limited their practice time and media availability in the most important week of their football lives.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid reveals the toughest part of Super Bowl week for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a task ahead of them that is very difficult. Sure, beating the Eagles, an amazing team, will be hard enough, but there is an extra layer that people often forget. Playing in the Super Bowl is hard because you are playing the best or second-best...
