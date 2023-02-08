ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportscasting

Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams

I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs roster has to clear unforeseen hurdle for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs flu game? Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Chris Jones and Co. are dealing with an airborne virus, rather than an injury. Chris Jones and several Kansas City Chiefs players have come down with a virus of some sort. While it’s not expected to keep them out for the Super Bowl by any means, it has limited their practice time and media availability in the most important week of their football lives.
KANSAS CITY, MO

