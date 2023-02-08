Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

Photo by iStock.

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions, if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely.

If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.

Refurbish your Résumé

Employers are looking for an easy-to-read, updated résumé with your latest experience and skills. Ask a friend to read it over with a fresh set of eyes. Make sure you tailor your résumé to the position you’re applying for.

Clean up Your Socials

Employers are looking at your Instagram comments and tweets. Make sure you don’t have anything that would make you look unprofessional.

Mentorship Is Key

Access your personal and professional network for career advice. A person who might be a step ahead of you can offer some much-needed wisdom and tips on your job search.

Ask Yourself What You Want

Really sit down with yourself and ask what you want out of your next job position. Is it remote or hybrid? Is the ideal boss laid-back or strict? Do you want to stick with your industry or pivot entirely?

Take Care of Yourself

Job searching can be taxing, and applications are often tedious. Make sure you take a break and focus on doing things that bring you joy.

Read more about tips for jobseekers on The Motley Fool.

Photo by Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College , the sponsor of MONTCO.Today’s Career Corner offers more than 100 associate’s degree and certificate programs at the college’s Blue Bell, Pottstown, The Culinary Arts Institute in Lansdale campuses, and online.

Funded by Montgomery County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and student tuition, Montgomery County Community college offers a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

Take advantage of all the college has to offer — from challenging educational and professional development opportunities to stimulating activities and cultural programs. Their doors are always open.

Learn more about the college’s degrees and programs or plan an in-person visit to get a firsthand look at the college’s state-of-the-art facilities and friendly campus life.