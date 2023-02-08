ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J74CS_0kgOjKc800
Photo byiStock.

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions, if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely.

If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.  

Refurbish your Résumé 

Employers are looking for an easy-to-read, updated résumé with your latest experience and skills. Ask a friend to read it over with a fresh set of eyes. Make sure you tailor your résumé to the position you’re applying for.  

Clean up Your Socials 

Employers are looking at your Instagram comments and tweets. Make sure you don’t have anything that would make you look unprofessional.  

Mentorship Is Key 

Access your personal and professional network for career advice. A person who might be a step ahead of you can offer some much-needed wisdom and tips on your job search.  

Ask Yourself What You Want 

Really sit down with yourself and ask what you want out of your next job position. Is it remote or hybrid? Is the ideal boss laid-back or strict? Do you want to stick with your industry or pivot entirely? 

Take Care of Yourself 

Job searching can be taxing, and applications are often tedious. Make sure you take a break and focus on doing things that bring you joy.  

Read more about tips for jobseekers on The Motley Fool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjKu8_0kgOjKc800
Photo byMontgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College, the sponsor of MONTCO.Today’s Career Corner offers more than 100 associate’s degree and certificate programs at the college’s Blue Bell, Pottstown, The Culinary Arts Institute in Lansdale campuses, and online.

Funded by Montgomery County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and student tuition, Montgomery County Community college offers a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

Take advantage of all the college has to offer — from challenging educational and professional development opportunities to stimulating activities and cultural programs. Their doors are always open.

Learn more about the college’s degrees and programs or plan an in-person visit to get a firsthand look at the college’s state-of-the-art facilities and friendly campus life. 

Montco Momentum For All!

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis

140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States

If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia

Spread Love t-shirts, sold to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy