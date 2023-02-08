ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts

Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Edy Zoo

Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont to colleges: Adjust to life without federal pandemic aid

Gov. Ned Lamont is challenging the state’s public colleges and universities to adjust as federal pandemic aid expires. Though his new biennial budget proposal technically increases “baseline” appropriations for the University of Connecticut, the regional state universities and community colleges, overall aid for all higher education units would shrink over the next two fiscal years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center in response to cuts

After Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal Wednesday left state colleges and universities with less money than they say they need, students and faculty at UConn are prepared to fight back. “We’re not a corporation. We’re not a business asking for a tax break. We are the future of Connecticut,”...
STORRS, CT
westportjournal.com

A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont budget ignites debate on wealth inequality in CT

While Gov. Ned Lamont insists his new state budget proposal would reduce inequality statewide, legislators and interest groups raised a counter-question Wednesday:. Lamont became first governor this week to propose a new state budget that includes an analysis on what provisions it offers to close the gaps in education, health care, housing, economic opportunity and other vital services that radically separate Connecticut’s wealthy suburbs from its poor urban centers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT budget: Lamont pitches big tax cuts in first budget of new term

Gov. Ned Lamont presented lawmakers Wednesday with a $50.5 billion two-year budget that delivers more than $500 million in annual tax relief, topped by the first major cut in state income tax rates in Connecticut history. The governor’s plan would boost education aid to municipalities while folding general government assistance...
CONNECTICUT STATE

