Legislators unanimously pass bill to bring back free school lunches in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A bill that would bring back free school lunches for students passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate, and now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk for a signature. The funding for free school lunches is part of a bigger bill [No. 6671] to...
Journal Inquirer
Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts
Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CT nursing home bill calls for major transparency, staffing reforms
The wide-ranging bill would boost nursing homes' mandatory minimum staffing hours and require more transparency in their annual spending.
CT Politics: Free school lunch for all in Connecticut?
Lawmakers are considering a range of bills, from expanding school food programs to establishing a children's grief counseling program.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year says educators are overburdened
Governor Ned Lamont’s two year budget proposal calls for a $135 million dollar increase in state funding of local school districts with $10 million in grants for schools to address staffing shortages. Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Carolyn Kielma, told Morning Edition that increasing class sizes is just...
Justice reinvestment in CT, the time is now!
Elected officials, community leaders and advocates share a vision to reduce the incarceration rate while making communities safer.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
Journal Inquirer
Lamont to colleges: Adjust to life without federal pandemic aid
Gov. Ned Lamont is challenging the state’s public colleges and universities to adjust as federal pandemic aid expires. Though his new biennial budget proposal technically increases “baseline” appropriations for the University of Connecticut, the regional state universities and community colleges, overall aid for all higher education units would shrink over the next two fiscal years.
CT Politics: Lawmakers discuss what qualifies as ‘workforce housing’
Connecticut's state leaders deployed the term frequently this week, but what qualifies as "workforce housing?"
'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
Journal Inquirer
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center in response to cuts
After Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal Wednesday left state colleges and universities with less money than they say they need, students and faculty at UConn are prepared to fight back. “We’re not a corporation. We’re not a business asking for a tax break. We are the future of Connecticut,”...
westportjournal.com
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
NHPR
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont budget ignites debate on wealth inequality in CT
While Gov. Ned Lamont insists his new state budget proposal would reduce inequality statewide, legislators and interest groups raised a counter-question Wednesday:. Lamont became first governor this week to propose a new state budget that includes an analysis on what provisions it offers to close the gaps in education, health care, housing, economic opportunity and other vital services that radically separate Connecticut’s wealthy suburbs from its poor urban centers.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
Journal Inquirer
CT budget: Lamont pitches big tax cuts in first budget of new term
Gov. Ned Lamont presented lawmakers Wednesday with a $50.5 billion two-year budget that delivers more than $500 million in annual tax relief, topped by the first major cut in state income tax rates in Connecticut history. The governor’s plan would boost education aid to municipalities while folding general government assistance...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
