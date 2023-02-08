Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
The huge downfall of one half of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Man recovering after he was struck by truck while crossing Southeast Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was left injured Friday night when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim on the Southeast side. Police were called to the 900 block of Military Dr., at around 8:07 p.m. According to officials, the 55-year-old man was walking across the road; not...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KTSA
One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody. Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility. The 33-year-old...
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
KSAT 12
Heavy police presence on NE Side backs traffic up for miles
SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is snarled for miles on Friday afternoon as San Antonio police have a heavy presence on the Northeast Side. There are more than 12 SAPD units at Loop 410 West and Perrin Beitel. There is no official word on what the incident is about. We’ll...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail
Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed during argument outside North Side food mart, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road after receiving word of shots fired.
news4sanantonio.com
Migrant still on the loose after escaping Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — Karnes County Police say that a migrant is still on the loose after escaping the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry and is now being charged with a felony warrant for escaping.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility. Authorities said...
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
KTSA
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
Comments / 0