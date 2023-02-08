Read full article on original website
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
Mother of Cutler Bay Middle School student lashes out at administration over bus beating
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – On Savannie Brown’s 15th birthday there was no quinceañera, instead she was subjected to a beat down while riding the school bus home. It happened on Friday, Feb. 3. Her mother, Johanna Velez, said she felt broken and hopeless. “Hopeless . . ....
Family searching for owner of dog after 5-year-old brutally attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a 5-year-old girl is looking for answers after a dog brutally attacked her at a park in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon. Florian Becker, the girl’s father, said his wife and children were on a playground at Horrt Park around 1 p.m. when a woman offered them to pet her dog.
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Hallandale Beach co-op president taken to court after yelling obscenities at female residents
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building was caught on camera verbally abusing a resident who was walking to the laundry room. In fact, several women in the building have come forward to say they live in fear every time they walk out of their apartments.
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
FHP: Driver dies after vehicle goes into barrier wall during wrong-way crash on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 57-year-old man died after driving into a barrier wall during a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 2:50 a.m. approximately a quarter mile north of the Sunrise...
Man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade officers won’t get out of jail
MIAMI – A judge decided Thursday whether a man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade police officers back in 2020 would be let out of jail on bond. On Aug. 5, 2020, Fenqwavious Lopez, then 22, came up to gang officers serving an arrest warrant in the West Perrine area and opened fire, according to police.
6-year-old receives treatment in South Florida after injuries from missile blast in Ukraine
MIAMI – A 6-year-old girl extracted from the front lines of the Ukraine-Russian war arrived in South Florida Friday evening to receive treatment from a missile that hit her home. Alisa Kulzhynska and her parents come from the city of Kherson, an area initially captured by the Russians but...
Procession held for police motorman following fatal crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash
MIAMI – The woman killed in a fatal crash on the 79th Street Causeway was a mother of five. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Among 38-year-old Naomy Arias’ five children was a two-month-old. Her sister and niece, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, are still recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Witness intimidation allegations headline day 3 of testimony in XXXTentacion murder trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Allegations of witness intimidation headlined the proceedings. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert...
DJ Khaled offers full-ride scholarship to university student
MIAMI – DJ Khaled announced Thursday that he is offering a full-ride scholarship to a university student through his We The Best Foundation. The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. “I’m...
Humane Society of Broward County hoping to find permanent homes for furry friends
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets. Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 2-year-old Harlow and 4-year-old Heywood. Wachter believes they are both father and daughter, love to play with...
