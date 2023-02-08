Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Chiefs brain trust remains big reason for Super Bowl success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have two assistants on their coaching staff that have been head coaches in the NFL, and another one that has been interviewed — and passed over — for top jobs too many times to count. That’s some pretty good...
Tua Tagovailoa Hopes Judo Will Help Him Learn to Avoid Head Injuries
The Dolphins quarterback is looking at an unorthodox way to avoid future concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had multiple stints in the league’s concussion protocol this season. As the Miami quarterback looks to enter the 2023-24 season healthier, he has a...
Report: Tom Brady Confirms Official Retirement in Letter to NFL, NFLPA
The future Hall of Famer has reportedly closed the door on a possible return once and for all. NFL fans holding out for the possibility of Tom Brady un-retiring for a second time saw their hopes officially go up in smoke Friday after the legendary quarterback reportedly finalized his decision to step away from football for good.
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Sweep Rookie of the Year Honors
The standout first-year talents made their teams and city proud on Thursday night. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson made their team and city proud during NFL Honors on Thursday night by taking home the 2023 Defensive and Lffensive Rookie of the Year awards. With the wins,...
Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched Mitchell Trubisky
The Steelers receiver again addressed rumors of discontent in the team’s locker room during the middle of a game. Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson disputed the idea that he punched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during halftime of a Week 4 game against the Jets after a new report suggested otherwise on Friday.
Barry Sanders Shares His 'Greatest Accomplishment'
The Oklahoma State and Lions legend was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a legendary career at both the college and professional levels. At Oklahoma State, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 and ran for 2,628 yards that season alone. With the Lions, he made 10 Pro Bowls, was named to six All-Pro teams and won four rushing titles. His highlights remain YouTube gold, with a rundown of his top 50 plays on the NFL’s page garnering 3.6 million views.
Jaylen Brown Set to Miss Time With Facial Fracture, per Report
Brown suffered the injury during Wednesday’s victory over the 76ers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Celtics used an all-hands-on-deck approach during Wednesday’s 106–99 win over the 76ers, with six players scoring in double figures. Now, it appears Boston will have to lean on its depth even more for the near future.
Players give back to community hosting the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — During Super Bowl week, so much of the attention goes to the players, coaches and their respective teams. Something that isn’t seen is the community work that many players do in the cities where the Super Bowl is held. For Troy and Tommi Vincent,...
