The Oklahoma State and Lions legend was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a legendary career at both the college and professional levels. At Oklahoma State, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 and ran for 2,628 yards that season alone. With the Lions, he made 10 Pro Bowls, was named to six All-Pro teams and won four rushing titles. His highlights remain YouTube gold, with a rundown of his top 50 plays on the NFL’s page garnering 3.6 million views.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO