Related
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
wrestlingrumors.net
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
Wrestling Observer Live: Jerry Lawler updates, Cody vs. Heyman, WWE Raw
Bryan & Mike also look at last Friday's WWE and AEW ratings.
nodq.com
News regarding the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment from 2/6/23 edition of RAW
As seen during the February 6th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, there was a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. Dusty Rhodes’ name was brought up and Heyman said the following…. “I can’t convey in words how much I loved your father. And I can tell you...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Believes Lita's Raw Return Got Overlooked
"WWE Raw" this week featured the return of Lita. The Hall Of Famer got involved in the main event, helping Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage match by dealing with the rest of Damage CTRL outside the ring. While Lita's comeback was a big moment, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas claimed on his latest "Reffin Rant" that Lita's WWE return was something "that got overlooked."
Who Are the WWE Announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT?
The WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT announcing teams.
sportszion.com
“Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted” Paul Heyman makes it personal for Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw ahead of WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes is back in all his glory as he went on to win the men’s, Royal Rumble by defeating Gunther. Of course, fans were celebrating and that was the exact time when Paul Heyman decided to enter the scene. What happened next was an emotional roller coaster that ended with a harsh insult.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Should’ve Saved Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman RAW Promo For Later
This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes was confronted by Paul Heyman who congratulated The American Nightmare on his Royal Rumble victory before turning his WrestleMania feud with Roman Reigns deeply personal. WWE’s longest-tenured referee, Jimmy Korderas, took to Twitter to express his admiration for the segment before questioning...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Cole Is The Perfect WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent For Bayley
WWE star Bayley has had her fair share of long-running rivalries, from her on-again, off-again friendship with Sasha Banks, to chasing after gold held by Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. But while "The Role Model" is widely celebrated for battling her fellow "NXT" Horsewomen over the years, another of her longstanding enemies is less intuitive: WWE commentator Michael Cole.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch face Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Below is the full list...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Viral Photo With Top AEW Star Backstage At Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with the folks from Inside The Ropes for an interview. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" sounded off on the viral photo of himself and top AEW performer Ricky Starks from the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event last month. Featured below is an excerpt...
tjrwrestling.net
How Sami Zayn Influenced Emotional Raw Segment
A new report has indicated that Sami Zayn had an unlikely influence over a major segment on Monday Night Raw that left Paul Heyman in tears. On the 6th of February edition of Raw, Cody Rhodes discussed his WrestleMania bout while also wishing Zayn well in his own quest for championship gold. That brought out The Tribal Chief’s Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
ringsidenews.com
Leaked Internal List Shows Top Female Superstars On RAW Brand
WWE’s flagship show Monday Night RAW currently boasts a packed women’s roster. There are a whopping 10 main event female Superstars on the red brand, and that’s without considering the younger wrestlers who are currently on their way to becoming the next big icons in the RAW Women’s division. Quite frankly, WWE has managed to draw a balance between these 10 stupendous Superstars in their version of good vs. bad or babyfaces vs. heel storylines.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Says He Thinks Cody Rhodes Is Going To Do Wonders For The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as how he has a rich history with the Rhodes family and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a decision Tony Khan was going to support because at the end of the day, a lot of the talents are friends and that's how the wrestling business works. Anderson also spoke about how everyone can't work for the same company and he thinks Cody Rhodes is going to do wonders for the WWE and make them glad that he is with the WWE.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
