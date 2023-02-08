Read full article on original website
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Plant City
On Friday evening, Plant City Fire (PCF) responded to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a train next to Marshall Middle School in Plant City.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man
Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Tuesday, Feb 8, 2023, at approximately 6:09 a.m., a silver F-150 truck was traveling northbound on South Florida Avenue approaching the intersection of Belmar Street. At the same time, a marked Lakeland Police Department SUV was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, and behind it, a Mitsubishi SUV. According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane. At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi. After the collision, the F-150 continued traveling north a short distance before exiting the roadway and colliding with the building identified as the Waller Center.
