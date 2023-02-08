ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man

Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Tuesday, Feb 8, 2023, at approximately 6:09 a.m., a silver F-150 truck was traveling northbound on South Florida Avenue approaching the intersection of Belmar Street. At the same time, a marked Lakeland Police Department SUV was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, and behind it, a Mitsubishi SUV. According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane. At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi. After the collision, the F-150 continued traveling north a short distance before exiting the roadway and colliding with the building identified as the Waller Center.
LAKELAND, FL

