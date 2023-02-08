Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
Wrestling Observer Live: Jerry Lawler updates, Cody vs. Heyman, WWE Raw
Bryan & Mike also look at last Friday's WWE and AEW ratings.
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event
Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win. Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it. WWE Raw opened with Edge...
“Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted” Paul Heyman makes it personal for Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw ahead of WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes is back in all his glory as he went on to win the men’s, Royal Rumble by defeating Gunther. Of course, fans were celebrating and that was the exact time when Paul Heyman decided to enter the scene. What happened next was an emotional roller coaster that ended with a harsh insult.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
John Morrison Reflects On WrestleMania 37 Match, Offers High-Praise To Hip-Hop Artist Bad Bunny
John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his WrestleMania 37 match that involved Bad Bunny. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he offers high praise...
WWE Hall Of Fame Tag Team Set For Reunion In Philadelphia
A WWE Hall Of Fame duo is set for a reunion. On Monday, D-Von Dudley announced that himself and Bubba Ray Dudley will appear at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest. The event goes down on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:. D-Von Dudley recently announced his departure from WWE, where...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch face Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Below is the full list...
Jake Hager Talks About Wrestlers Getting Blacklisted From WWE, How AEW Creates Options For Talent
Jake Hager recently appeared as a guest on the Story Time program with Dutch Mantell for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member spoke about how there was a time that talking about a union or your WWE contract could get you blacklisted by the company, as well as how wrestlers now have an option with AEW doing as well as it is doing.
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Blake Christian vs. Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico, Dante Casanova vs. Dalton Castle, Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka and La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Aiden Park. You can check out the full card below,...
AEW Road To El Paso Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas continues to wind down. On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular "AEW Road To" digital series previewing Dynamite for the week. "AEW Road To El Paso" features a special look at...
IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week's Elimination Chamber "Go-Home" Episode Of Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw show. Ahead of next Monday night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" edition of Raw, the company has announced the addition of Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali to the show. With that now known, featured below...
Wrestling Observer Radio: Jerry Lawler update, AEW and NXT reviews, tons of news
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including an update on Jerry Lawler, New Japan in Osaka, MLW, ratings, what AEW really needs right now, full reviews of Dynamite and NXT, and more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Timestamps: Start: ...
