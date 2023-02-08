ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tjrwrestling.net

Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw

Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
FLORIDA STATE
Wrestle Zone

Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE

Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status

For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
tjrwrestling.net

Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch

The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown

According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
bleedingcool.com

WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event

Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win. Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it. WWE Raw opened with Edge...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
rajah.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Tag Team Set For Reunion In Philadelphia

A WWE Hall Of Fame duo is set for a reunion. On Monday, D-Von Dudley announced that himself and Bubba Ray Dudley will appear at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest. The event goes down on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:. D-Von Dudley recently announced his departure from WWE, where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Jake Hager Talks About Wrestlers Getting Blacklisted From WWE, How AEW Creates Options For Talent

Jake Hager recently appeared as a guest on the Story Time program with Dutch Mantell for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member spoke about how there was a time that talking about a union or your WWE contract could get you blacklisted by the company, as well as how wrestlers now have an option with AEW doing as well as it is doing.
rajah.com

Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
rajah.com

AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Blake Christian vs. Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico, Dante Casanova vs. Dalton Castle, Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka and La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Aiden Park. You can check out the full card below,...
rajah.com

AEW Road To El Paso Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)

The road to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas continues to wind down. On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular "AEW Road To" digital series previewing Dynamite for the week. "AEW Road To El Paso" features a special look at...
EL PASO, TX
rajah.com

IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...

