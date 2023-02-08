Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
Nearly year after devastating fire, Easton cafe set to reopen this week
A popular Easton breakfast and lunch cafe torched by a spring fire is readying to reopen around the corner from the State Theatre. State Cafe and Grill, 14-16 S. Fifth St., is set to reopen Thursday morning. Owner Bill Sneeringer told lehighvalleylive.com a mid-to-late September reopening initially was planned, but renovation work pushed the timeline back. The eatery in the interim was able to host a breakfast pop-up at the First Presbyterian Church. along Spring Garden Street in the city, with a limited menu.
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
NBC Philadelphia
Police in Allentown Shoot, Kill Coplay Man Who, Officials Claim, Fired Gun at Officers
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died after a police-involved shooting on Friday evening. Officials said on Saturday that Xavier Arnold, 20, of Coplay, was killed after a shooting incident on Friday evening. That night at around 8 p.m., law enforcement officials said...
Historic P’burg hotel owner needs to urgently fix property. It’s hurting the town. | Turkeys & Trophies
Urban planners and politicians alike sometimes talk about the importance of gateways into communities – something appealing for visitors to see as a first impression when they cross the threshold into a new neighborhood or town. It’s debatable how much taxpayer money should be devoted to this cause, but we believe local governments are well within reason to more aggressively pursue blighted properties in key locations like a town’s gateway. That’s what Phillipsburg Town Council is doing in the case of 17 Union Square, a former historic hotel that sits adjacent to the free bridge and is among the first sights motorists see when they cross the Delaware River from Easton. Council this week gave the owner 90 days to fix up the hotel. We don’t even need to describe the condition of the building because this is a local publication and everyone who reads us knows the condition all too well. It’s dilapidated, looks hazardous and takes on the form of kryptonite for any potential homebuyer who rides into town looking for a nice place to settle. PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which is based some 60 miles east in Kearny, N.J., bought the property last year and hasn’t publicly stated what it plans to do there. Perhaps the owner, who could not be reached by lehighvalleylive.com, doesn’t realize the significance of the location. Regardless of the reasons, the lack of urgency harkens a familiar story of an out-of-towner from the New York metro area who buys a deteriorating property on the cheap and feels no obligation to do anything with it until a financial incentive is there. There’s nothing illegal about that as long as the building is maintained, but it reinforces the notion that we’re usually better off when locals are investing in their own communities. To whoever is behind the ambiguous name PAR Holdings 17 LLC, contact us and tell us our assumptions are wrong. To Phillipsburg Town Council, stay aggressive on this one. It’s the right course of action.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
Spending money on ‘gateway arch’ for Easton’s West Ward is a lousy idea | Letter
Whose bonehead idea was it to spend a fair part of the $450,000 Choice Neighborhoods’ planning grant to newly construct a 20-by-55-foot “gateway arch” to Easton’s West Ward? We all understand the need for affordable housing but nothing says “Welcome to the ghetto” like this archway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown
A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Out-of-town truck drivers keep hitting Northampton County trail bridge
If only truck drivers would read the signs around a Nor-Bath Trail bridge in Northampton County. Instead, the bridge over East Bullshead Road in Allen Township is taking a beating after too-tall trucks try to drive under and county officials are tired of dealing with the crashes. A majority of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
