Urban planners and politicians alike sometimes talk about the importance of gateways into communities – something appealing for visitors to see as a first impression when they cross the threshold into a new neighborhood or town. It’s debatable how much taxpayer money should be devoted to this cause, but we believe local governments are well within reason to more aggressively pursue blighted properties in key locations like a town’s gateway. That’s what Phillipsburg Town Council is doing in the case of 17 Union Square, a former historic hotel that sits adjacent to the free bridge and is among the first sights motorists see when they cross the Delaware River from Easton. Council this week gave the owner 90 days to fix up the hotel. We don’t even need to describe the condition of the building because this is a local publication and everyone who reads us knows the condition all too well. It’s dilapidated, looks hazardous and takes on the form of kryptonite for any potential homebuyer who rides into town looking for a nice place to settle. PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which is based some 60 miles east in Kearny, N.J., bought the property last year and hasn’t publicly stated what it plans to do there. Perhaps the owner, who could not be reached by lehighvalleylive.com, doesn’t realize the significance of the location. Regardless of the reasons, the lack of urgency harkens a familiar story of an out-of-towner from the New York metro area who buys a deteriorating property on the cheap and feels no obligation to do anything with it until a financial incentive is there. There’s nothing illegal about that as long as the building is maintained, but it reinforces the notion that we’re usually better off when locals are investing in their own communities. To whoever is behind the ambiguous name PAR Holdings 17 LLC, contact us and tell us our assumptions are wrong. To Phillipsburg Town Council, stay aggressive on this one. It’s the right course of action.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO