Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly year after devastating fire, Easton cafe set to reopen this week

A popular Easton breakfast and lunch cafe torched by a spring fire is readying to reopen around the corner from the State Theatre. State Cafe and Grill, 14-16 S. Fifth St., is set to reopen Thursday morning. Owner Bill Sneeringer told lehighvalleylive.com a mid-to-late September reopening initially was planned, but renovation work pushed the timeline back. The eatery in the interim was able to host a breakfast pop-up at the First Presbyterian Church. along Spring Garden Street in the city, with a limited menu.
EASTON, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Historic P’burg hotel owner needs to urgently fix property. It’s hurting the town. | Turkeys & Trophies

Urban planners and politicians alike sometimes talk about the importance of gateways into communities – something appealing for visitors to see as a first impression when they cross the threshold into a new neighborhood or town. It’s debatable how much taxpayer money should be devoted to this cause, but we believe local governments are well within reason to more aggressively pursue blighted properties in key locations like a town’s gateway. That’s what Phillipsburg Town Council is doing in the case of 17 Union Square, a former historic hotel that sits adjacent to the free bridge and is among the first sights motorists see when they cross the Delaware River from Easton. Council this week gave the owner 90 days to fix up the hotel. We don’t even need to describe the condition of the building because this is a local publication and everyone who reads us knows the condition all too well. It’s dilapidated, looks hazardous and takes on the form of kryptonite for any potential homebuyer who rides into town looking for a nice place to settle. PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which is based some 60 miles east in Kearny, N.J., bought the property last year and hasn’t publicly stated what it plans to do there. Perhaps the owner, who could not be reached by lehighvalleylive.com, doesn’t realize the significance of the location. Regardless of the reasons, the lack of urgency harkens a familiar story of an out-of-towner from the New York metro area who buys a deteriorating property on the cheap and feels no obligation to do anything with it until a financial incentive is there. There’s nothing illegal about that as long as the building is maintained, but it reinforces the notion that we’re usually better off when locals are investing in their own communities. To whoever is behind the ambiguous name PAR Holdings 17 LLC, contact us and tell us our assumptions are wrong. To Phillipsburg Town Council, stay aggressive on this one. It’s the right course of action.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
BETHLEHEM, PA
brctv13.com

Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure

Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
