Giglio disagrees with Lurie: Hurts does still have something to prove

Joe Giglio disagree with Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie, who said on Monday that "Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove."

"I disagree with it because for me he does still have something left to prove," Giglio said on his 94WIP Evening Show on Tuesday from Arizona. "You go back to Jalen Hurts, and his college career and his NFL career so far. And I say this as a big Jalen Hurts fan and a guy who believes in, but he does still have something to prove. Go look at Jalen Hurts' games in the biggest moments in college and so far in the NFL. He hasn't played his best yet. It's the truth, he hasn't.

"Last year in the postseason against the Bucs he didn't play his best, he had the ankle injury. And you go to even last week, two weeks ago now against the 49ers, he didn't play his best...I didn't think he played terribly, but he didn't play his best. I think there still is something for Jalen Hurts to prove and that is to play his best in the biggest games because he hasn't done that yet in his football life."

