Montgomery County Community College Board of Trustees Elects Officers for 2023

 3 days ago

Newest Board of Trustees member Katherine D. Carter.Photo byMCCC.

Montgomery County Community College’s Board of Trustees started the new year with the election of officers for the 2023 calendar year.

During a public meeting on Jan. 30, the trustees elected:

“It is my honor and privilege to serve another year as chair of Montco, and I look forward to continuing to work with the board members, President Bastecki-Perez, cabinet, and all members of our Montco family,” said Fernandez.

Welcome to New Members

Following the election, the board welcomed its newest member, Katherine D. Carter of Upper Gwynedd Township, and shared words of appreciation for outgoing board member Frank X. Custer, also of Upper Gwynedd Township. Custer was appointed to the board in 2017 through 2022 and served as chair from 2019 to 2021.

“On behalf of the college, I want to congratulate the newly elected officers and extend a warm welcome to our newest member, Katherine Carter, who has years of experience as an educator and administrator,” said Dr. Bastecki-Perez, MCCC President.

A native of Philadelphia, Carter is a devoted educator who recently retired from the School District of Philadelphia after serving in the roles of principal, teacher, and administrative assistant since 1983. She is a member of the retired International Brotherhood of Teamsters: CASA-Local 502, where she continues to mentor and work with principals with budgets, staffing and other concerns.

Passionate about serving others, Carter has won numerous awards for her community involvement and leadership. As principal of Locke Elementary School, Carter worked with many outside agencies to obtain grants and services. Under her leadership, the school received many awards and grants.

In addition to serving as a trustee, Carter currently serves as a Board Commissioner for Upper Gwynedd Township, as well as the Public Safety Liaison.

Overall Structure

MCCC is governed by the Board of Trustees appointed by the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners to six-year renewable terms. The Board of Trustees establishes the necessary policies for college operations and serves the educational, workforce, and cultural needs of all students and Montgomery County communities.

Next Meeting

The next board meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 PM. All meetings are open to the public.

For more information, visit Montgomery County Community College online.

