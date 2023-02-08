Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
ffnews.com
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
ffnews.com
HSBC Expands Digital Capabilities With New Multi-Currency Payment Platform
HSBC has unveiled a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong. Called HSBC Merchant Box, the solution simplifies international payments across regional and global eCommerce platforms for SMEs and makes it possible to ‘receive like a local’ at real-time exchange rates. HSBC Merchant...
ffnews.com
OPEC Fund supports critical infrastructure in Africa with $50m loan to Africa Finance Corporation
The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org) have signed a US$50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation across the continent. The proceeds of the 10-year loan will be used to improve connectivity,...
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
ffnews.com
Atlantic Money completes EU expansion and launches its Android app
Atlantic Money today announced the completion of its launch in the EU. The service is now officially available across 29 countries and allows users to send up to £/€1mn for a fixed fee of £/€3. The completion of the EU launch comes hot on the heels...
ffnews.com
BMLL adds Johannesburg Stock Exchange to its roster of exchange clients and provides expanded data coverage and venue analytics
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest Stock Exchange in Africa as a new client. BMLL’s data coverage now extends to include JSE data across equities and ETFs, while the JSE uses BMLL’s Level 3 Data and analytics for cross-venue analysis offering market participants valuable market structure and performance metrics insights.
ffnews.com
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches First Asia-Pacific Data Center in India
LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced today the launch of its first data center in India, providing advanced data protection by keeping information locally. It is the first step in expanding the company’s data center footprint in Asia Pacific and will serve customers in India exclusively. The use of smartphones and...
ffnews.com
Eton Solutions Selects Singapore for Its International Headquarters and Launches New Administrative Family Office Solution Worldwide
Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® enterprise resource platform (ERP) for the family office of the future, today announced the launch of its Administrative Family Office Solution and the establishment of its international headquarters in Singapore. Eton Solutions’ international headquarters in Singapore will enable the organisation to streamline...
ffnews.com
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
ffnews.com
Enerpoly and EET receive EU grants to deliver renewable energy to all households in Europe
Swedish battery startup Enerpoly and Austrian smart photovoltaic startup EET – Efficient Energy Technology receive €870K in grant funding under the Eurostars-3 program. The collaborative project, titled ZincMate, will drive the development and commercialization of an energy storage device that can be adopted by all households in Europe.
ffnews.com
Revolut launches donations page to support victims of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria
Following last Monday’s devastating earthquake that affected the regions of Türkiye and Syria, Revolut has launched a fundraising page to support those impacted by the natural disaster. Donate through Revolut. Revolut has partnered with several charities to make it easy for customers to donate to the victims of...
ffnews.com
Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time
Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
ffnews.com
John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank
John Woods has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zenus Bank, the U.S. Bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a true U.S. bank account without the need to be a U.S. citizen or resident. In the newly created position, John will take responsibility for...
ffnews.com
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the formation of a Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual’s cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries.
ffnews.com
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
ffnews.com
Brick-And-Mortar Shopping Still Relevant and Cash Is Still Used – New Study From MONEY20/20
Money/20/20, the world’s leading fintech show teamed up with YouGov to take the temperature on how Generation Z in Sweden, a nation with the goal to go completely cashless, choose to shop for Valentine’s Day. Over 300 respondents received a number of questions regarding the topic. What are...
ffnews.com
Standard Chartered and Allinpay enable real-time cross-border payments via QR code
Standard Chartered Bank (“the Bank”) and Allinpay Merchants Services (Singapore) Pte Ltd, part of Allinpay International Group (“Allinpay”), announced today their partnership to enable Allinpay merchants in Hong Kong to accept PayNow instant payments in Singapore dollars via QR code. This is the first such solution delivered by a bank and a payment fintech to advance cross-border QR payments in Hong Kong.
ffnews.com
Moonfare Sees Overwhelming Demand in Extended Series C Round at Record Valuation
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C funding round to over $130 million. Following Insight Partners’ investment in November 2021,...
Comments / 0