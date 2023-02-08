GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.

GREECE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO