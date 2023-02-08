Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
WHEC TV-10
McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
WHEC TV-10
Second incident in three weeks: Woman stomped on, pepper sprayed at Dave and Buster’s
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – This is not the first incident at Dave and Buster’s, it’s the second in three weeks. An employee who captured video of it says these fights are just one too many. News10NBC found out they are happening at Dave and Busters all across the...
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evans administration addressing rash of vehicle thefts around Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says his administration is taking action following the recent reports of vehicle thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in the city. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, more than 400 Hyundais and Kias have been reported stolen in the county since October 2022....
iheart.com
Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester
Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
Minister Franklin Florence remembered as man of God, giant in fight for civil rights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community came to honor the legacy of Minister Franklin Florence at the Central Church of Christ Friday evening. Florence is known here in Rochester and across the US as a fighter for civil rights, and a man who spearheaded equal opportunities for minorities in the workplace. Felicia Florence is married […]
wxxinews.org
Remembering an icon of Rochester's civil rights movement
Rochester is remembering one of its pioneering civil rights leaders this weekend. Minister Franklin Florence crusaded for better housing and employment in the 1960s, bringing leaders such as Malcolm X to the city. He died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. Hundreds gathered Friday night, as Rochester's civic leaders...
WHEC TV-10
Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
13 WHAM
Couple shares story of another recent brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned of another fight inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall, happening three weeks prior to Saturday's incident that led to an employee being injured and sent to the hospital. A date night turned into disaster for a Rochester couple Jan. 14. "I just...
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
iheart.com
Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries
There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
