Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Carrie Underwood Eats the Same Dinner Every Night on Show Days: ‘No Exceptions’ [Picture]
Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night. At...
Zach Bryan’s Twitter Account Has Vanished
Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan is one to tell it like it is — his fans love his transparency and willingness to be open with them. Twitter has been his made mode of communication with those fans, until this week, when his account mysteriously vanished. What Happened to Zach...
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
Chris Lane’s Two ‘Foster Fail’ Dogs Are the Sweetest ‘Protectors’ to His Kids
Before Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were parents to their two boys, 20-month-old Dutton and 4-month-old Baker, they were pet parents to two rescue dogs, Cooper and Chloe. In fact, pets are so important to the singer that he included a line about them in "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a song he wrote before Dutton was born.
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Chase Rice Says There’s a Hidden Track on New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Has a Twain/Lange Co-Write — But It’s Not What You Think
Up until they got divorced in the mid-2000s, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Shania Twain hit she didn't co-write with her husband and producer, Mutt Lange. Lange and Twain collaborated to create some of the singer's biggest songs of all time: "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Any Man of Mine" and many more.
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
Lucas Hoge Takes Fans to the Middle of ‘Nowhere’ in Far-Flung New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Lucas Hoge is headed for "Nowhere" in his fun new video — and he's having an "absolute blast" doing it. The country singer is also an adventurer who hosts a show called Hoge Wild on the Sportsman Channel, and his new song and video tie in perfectly to the show's themes of travel and living life to the fullest.
Chris Lane + Wife Lauren Discuss the ‘Scary’ Virus That Sent Baby Baker to the ER
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren are busy parents to two-under-two — that is, two kids under the age of two years old — and all of the ups and downs that life with young children brings, including viral illnesses. In January, Lane shared that the couple's youngest...
