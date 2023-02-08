Read full article on original website
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches First Asia-Pacific Data Center in India
LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced today the launch of its first data center in India, providing advanced data protection by keeping information locally. It is the first step in expanding the company’s data center footprint in Asia Pacific and will serve customers in India exclusively. The use of smartphones and...
Eton Solutions Selects Singapore for Its International Headquarters and Launches New Administrative Family Office Solution Worldwide
Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® enterprise resource platform (ERP) for the family office of the future, today announced the launch of its Administrative Family Office Solution and the establishment of its international headquarters in Singapore. Eton Solutions’ international headquarters in Singapore will enable the organisation to streamline...
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
HSBC Expands Digital Capabilities With New Multi-Currency Payment Platform
HSBC has unveiled a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong. Called HSBC Merchant Box, the solution simplifies international payments across regional and global eCommerce platforms for SMEs and makes it possible to ‘receive like a local’ at real-time exchange rates. HSBC Merchant...
Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation
Deutsche Börse and Google Cloud today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance, economize, and concentrate Deutsche Börse’s cloud adoption. Specifically, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and data and analytics capabilities to accelerate the development of its digital securities platform D7, innovate its digital asset market operations, and enhance its data distribution and data use cases in the cloud.
Xsolla Expands Digital Distribution Hub to Connect Game Developers and Telecommunications Carriers
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the upcoming expansion of its Digital Distribution Hub into the global telecommunications industry and its global audience of 7.3 billion mobile phone users. The Digital Distribution Hub solution is a single portal for online and offline distribution channels and brands that create and distribute entertainment content for their users.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
Canal Insurance Company (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In recent years, claims outcomes related...
BMLL adds Johannesburg Stock Exchange to its roster of exchange clients and provides expanded data coverage and venue analytics
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest Stock Exchange in Africa as a new client. BMLL’s data coverage now extends to include JSE data across equities and ETFs, while the JSE uses BMLL’s Level 3 Data and analytics for cross-venue analysis offering market participants valuable market structure and performance metrics insights.
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
Atlantic Money completes EU expansion and launches its Android app
Atlantic Money today announced the completion of its launch in the EU. The service is now officially available across 29 countries and allows users to send up to £/€1mn for a fixed fee of £/€3. The completion of the EU launch comes hot on the heels...
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
Alchemy Pay Supports Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts
Alchemy Pay has come forward with support after he recent earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey has left a devastating impact, claiming over 21,000 lives. “As a responsible corporate entity, Alchemy Pay recognizes the importance of providing aid to those in need. In line with this, while the official has accepted aid in various forms of cryptocurrencies, we are committed to facilitating donations through our On/Off Ramp payment solutions, offering these services to charities free of charge as a reliable fiat-crypto payment gateway.”
Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding
Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech
Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
