ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Butta Pcan
2d ago

I remember this beat... best "believe", he's Resting in Peace... in his 3rd year, as well as his first and all eternity... Thanks for your contribution to the arts and personal memories

Reply
5
Tanysha Giddins
2d ago

The early pioneer of Hip hop.Bet you never thought hip hop would make it this far .! Thanks for the music and memories 🖤

Reply
2
Related
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Vibe

Jay-Z Praises Rakim For “Paving The Way” During Meetup At The GRAMMYs

Two of Hip-Hop’s most revered lyricists recently crossed paths at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Jay-Z crediting Rakim with helping “pave the way” for himself and other artists during his career. The interaction, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena, began when Ra spotted Hov walking in his direction, prompting the 55-year-old to approach his Brooklyn counterpart to exchange pleasantries.More from VIBE.comJay-Z Says 'Renaissance' Should Have Won Album Of The Year At 2023 GRAMMYsLL Cool J Leads Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At 2023 Grammy AwardsJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards Greeting one another with...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress Dies

There is sad news out of Hollywood this week after it was announced that Cindy Williams, known best for her roles in multiple Oscar best picture nominees and the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
urbanbellemag.com

Jojo Simmons is Assaulted by Father in Law at Recording Studio

Jojo Simmons has been clashing with his father-in-law. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons had some tension with his wife Tanice Simmons during the recent episode. Jojo and Tanice enjoy living in New York. What they love about it the most is how much support they have from family members who live there as well. So having the help of a village comes in handy as they raise their small children. Although they love living in New York, Jojo has a major business opportunity in Los Angeles. He’s one of the partners of a growing cannibis business. And with it being legal in Los Angeles, Jojo’s partner told him it would make more sense for him to be full-time in LA. Plus, Tanice told him that she does like being in LA. So Jojo decided to look at a house and surprise Tanice with news about him putting in an offer.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
A.V. Club

Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion

In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
IndieWire

Pam Grier Turned Down Playing ‘Octopussy’ Bond Girl: She’s ‘an Afterthought’

Pam Grier waits for no man, not even James Bond. The iconic “Foxy Brown” star revealed she turned down a role in 007 installment “Octopussy” alongside Roger Moore. “My agents had me meet with [producers] the Broccoli family, and I’m going, ‘I’m not available,'” Grier told Entertainment Weekly. “They looked at me and said, ‘Well, why are you here?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. My agent told me to come meet.'” Grier continued, “I just felt to be a Bond girl would be: What am I going to do? Am I going to help rescue him? Is he rescuing me? A Bond girl...
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy