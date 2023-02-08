Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Miller Creek parents face tough choices on school enrollment
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in the Lower Creek Miller area of Missoula have been already making tough choices when it comes to enrolling their children in school. Jennifer Pfeifer, a concerned Miller Creek resident, tells us, “From what I know, Jeannette Rankin (Elementary) is near or at capacity in every grade, so parents are taking their kids to other schools because they can’t get into the school in their neighborhood.”
NBCMontana
Griz Dip Polar Plunge planned at Missoula Co. Fairgrounds
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Griz Dip Polar Plunge will challenge participants to dive into the cold weather and support Special Olympics Montana. The plunge is part of a Law Enforcement Torch Run signature event. Special Olympics athletes, friends, family and law enforcement officers will participate in this chilly event...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials aim to raise avalanche awareness in February
KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in Missoula informally designated the month of February as Urban Avalanche Awareness Month to educate residents about the risks of urban slides and how people can protect themselves and their property. In 2014, one person died and two were injured when a human-triggered avalanche on...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
NBCMontana
Crews to start demolition on Missoula's Sleepy Inn next week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula is moving forward with plans to demolish the Sleepy Inn on West Broadway. City officials report demolition is scheduled to take place next week. Three Rivers Landworks is under contract to tear the building down. Plans to redevelop the property in line...
Missoula's Empanada Joint announces plans to close
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to host auditions for 'Matilda the Musical'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for Roald Dahl's “Matilda the Musical” on Feb. 19. Auditions will be conducted in two segments. The first segment is for adults ages 18 and older. Those auditions take place from noon to 12 p.m. The second...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
NBCMontana
Missoula Montana Airport adds electric equipment to current lineup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport purchased new equipment that will mean smoother operation for travelers and employees. The airport received one electric aircraft pushback and three electric aircraft belt loaders for about $250,000. Airport officials say the new additions replaced older equipment, making employee training easier and...
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
NBCMontana
Wilma to host Backcountry Film Festival in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Backcountry Film Festival returns to Missoula's Wilma Theater this Friday. The event is an annual fundraiser that includes film screenings and a raffle. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information...
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
NBCMontana
Missoula PaddleHeads seek host families for baseball players
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads opened applications for their 2023 Adopt-A-PaddleHead program that seeks host families for professional baseball players beginning their climb to the big leagues. Host families provide suitable housing for players in Missoula for an extended period of time. If you're interested in becoming a...
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
NBCMontana
MCT adds 'Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.' performance Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Children's Theatre added an extra performance of its sold-out production “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” this Friday. The performance starts at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 406-728-7529.
z100missoula.com
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
